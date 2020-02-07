Instagram Added Following Feature That Makes It Easier to Manage Your List

Share the joy















Instagram just added Following Feature that allows you to look into the list of people you are following. You can see the list by “most shown in-feed” and “least interacted with.” As you sort through the accounts, you can manage to follow status or mute an account.

The social media site said that it wants to bring its users closers to the people and things that they are interested in. Because interests and relationships change and evolve, the company wants to make it easier for you to manage the accounts you are following. It will represent the users’ current interests and connections.

What is the use of the Instagram Following Feature?

It can be useful for some who are following a lot of accounts. If you wish to cut down on accounts you are following, then this feature can be beneficial to improve your scrolling experience.

Apart from making it easier for you to unfollow accounts, you can sort your list from the earliest accounts you followed and the latest people you followed. It could be fun as you look back at the people you used to interact with most and the accounts you no longer talk to.

You may find that your most shown in the feed list would be brand accounts or people you are not friends with in real life.

This latest update will be available starting today. If the app does not show the said feature yet, force-close the app and restart it.

When you have an idea who you are interested in the most, you can easily figure out who to unfollow. This feature lets you streamline your feed so you can easily see the posts that you care the most while ensuring that you do not see the same posts over and over.

This is a useful feature that will help you be more engaged with the app.

The following list categories have been tested in 2019 as first spotted by Jane Manchun Wong, a reverse engineering expert.

As you sort through your list, Instagram’s algorithm will get a better understanding of what you want to see on the app.

With that in mind, it may help in improving your user experience. Then again, it may be going against the social media ethos.

That is to follow as many profiles as possible to see the content stream flowing.

Twitter experiment with this feature two years ago. It provided recommendations of the people you must stop following to improve your experience.

As Instagram is moving away from content volume and going to relevance, it is one of the reasons the platform has become a popular social media option. It has accumulated more than a billion users.

Facebook is crowded with updates from family and friends. Thus, many people are moving away from the platform as a source of entertainment.

With the latest Following feature, Instagram is letting you curate your feed more diligently. It makes sure that your content stream is populated with news and updates that you find entertaining.

