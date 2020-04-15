Instagram could soon let you nominate your friends for different challenges

Share the joy















With virtually everyone working from home these days, the days can become boring—but did you know that you can actually catch some fun with friends on Instagram? Instagram is reportedly working on a new sticker that will let you nominate your friends for different challenges.

As per Jane Manchun Wong the social media giant is currently testing a new stickers called “Challenge.” According to Wong, the new sticker will enable you nominate one of your friends for a challenge.

The sticker is not official yet, and Instagram has not issued any statement confirming the test. However, Jane already has a rich pedigree with inside stories like this one, and this Challenge sticker is likely to hit a global launch once all tests have been completed by the Facebook-owned app.

Instagram is working on “Challenge” Sticker, letting users nominate their friends to different challenges pic.twitter.com/Nelgd1HN4J — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) April 15, 2020

A couple of weeks ago, Instagram launched a new “Stay Home” sticker for users. The sticker, according to the Facebook-owned app, is geared towards encouraging people to share their “Stay Home” stories. When using the sticker, your videos and photos will also be added to shared Instagram story where others can then see how you are staying safe by staying home.

It is a laudable move, and one that will help people see things from the fun side of staying back home probably doing nothing and waiting for the spread in their community to slow down.

Last December, Facebook-owned Instagram launched a new way to capture and share multiple pictures in Stories. Instagram took to its official Twitter page to share the new update—and the screenshot gave us a sleep preview of what to expect from the new update. The screenshot has a brief introduction of what to expect. According to the tweet, accompanying the screenshot, “you can now capture and share multiple pictures in your stories.”

Unlike what we had before the update, you can now capture and share multiple pictures in your stories, which gives you a new way to express yourself. While this might not be a major update, it is worth mentioning that users can at least do something more creative with their stories.

Earlier on, Instagram Stories welcomed an update that lets you create group. What that means is that you can now create a new private group where you and your friends can collaborate.

The feature was spotted by Twitter user Vikki who took to her Twitter page to share the screenshot. In a brief description according to the screenshot, Instagram said: “you can now collaborate on a private story with friends. Create a group so that members can see and add to the story.”

