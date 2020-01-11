Instagram could son let you choose who can mention you

Share the joy















Instagram is working a new option that will let users choose who can mention them. This is another effort geared towards making the platform safe for everyone. The feature could be very useful when it comes to protecting users on the platform from being harassed.

The feature was spotted by reliable tipster Jane Manchun Wong. As usual, she posted a screenshot of the upcoming feature, which shows three different options including: “Everyone,” “People You Follow” and “Off.”

Like I said earlier, the feature will serve as a useful tool when it comes to protecting users from online harassments. Twitter too has a similar feature in the making, which makes it look like everyone is working towards the same direction.

Twitter’s upcoming feature was made known by the company’s director of product and management, Suzanne Xie at the CES event in Las Vegas. Xie used the occasion to unveil some other upcoming changes being planned by the microblogging company—with emphasis on conversations.

The new setting for “conversation participant, according to Xie, will be added right on the compose screen. The upcoming feature will have four options including: “Global, Group, Panel, and Statement.”

Twitter, according to Xie, is “in the process of doing research on the feature,” and that “the mock ups are going to be part of an experiment we’re going to run” in the first quarter. The outcome of the experiment will now be used to launch the feature to a global audience this year.

Last July, Instagram introduced some changes to its policy to include alerting users when they are account is close to being deleted. That update, according to the ephemeral photo sharing app, is geared towards helping users to understand if your account is at risk of being disabled. The Facebook-owned company has now gone a step further to announce a new update that will alert you prior to posting a potentially offensive caption.

The objective of course, is to give a chance to pause and have a rethink before going ahead to post a photo or video that might be carrying a potentially offensive title. Instagram believes that if people are notified ahead of any such post, they can be encouraged to have a rethink of their words when they get a second chance.

The new tool is powered by artificial intelligence, and has been tested. As with previously launched tools being powered by AI, this tool will improve as time goes on. Good thing is that you will get a second chance to change the caption of your post, which is the real idea behind the launch.

The warning will not only serve as warning to users, it will also help to educate them on what is acceptable when using Instagram. It will further educate you on when your account is at the risk of being banned.

Share the joy













