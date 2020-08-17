Share the joy















Important Factors That Could Affect Your Choice of Web Hosting

Before signing up to a web host, you should be confident that they will provide the quality and performance that you want for your website. If the performance is poor, this will affect your website in a negative way and will lead to a decrease in visitors to your website and can also affect your rankings in Google and other search engines.

One of the most important aspects of running a website is your web host. Get it right and you can rest assured that your website will be performing at a high level, with quick loading times, great support if required, and gives you peace of mind and more time to concentrate on building and running your actual business, rather than worrying about anything related to the maintenance and hosting of your site.

If you are on the lookout for a new web host then it’s a good idea to spend some time researching about the hosts online. What are your Hosting Requirements?

The first thing you need to work out is what type of hosting you are going to need. If you already have a website and are looking to move it over to a new host, you’ll have a good idea of the amount of disc space and bandwidth that the website requires.

All web hosting accounts will have a control panel that shows you the amount of disc space that you have used, and what’s still available, as well as details on bandwidth and data transfer. With the information of your existing site, you can better work out what type of hosting you will need when you transfer the website from one host over to the new one.

With a brand new site that you might be developed, or have just finished, you will need to estimate the amount of traffic that you think the site will be getting. Be honest with yourself, and if you think the site will attract just a couple of hundred visitors a month, then you should be more than fine going with the shared hosting option that you’ll find available with literally every web host.

What type of hosting will you need?

Based on your requirements as discussed previously, you can then work out the type of hosting that you are going to need for your website. There are lots of helpful websites out there that offer helpful web hosting reviews such as Fortune Lords, and provide you with a detailed analysis of what different hosts around the world offer to their clients.

There are a number of different options available for hosting including shared hosting, VPS (virtual private server), cloud hosting, WordPress hosting, reseller hosting or a dedicated server. For most users, shared, cloud or VPS hosting will be the likely choice, depending on the number of sites, the platforms they are built on, and the amount of traffic that each site gets in a month.

If your website will be running on the WordPress CMS (content management system), or you have multiple sites with WordPress, then you might want to consider going for a hosting plan that is specifically for WordPress sites. If you are a web developer and manage a number of websites, then you might want to consider going for a reseller account, which basically gives you the ability to create your own hosting packages for clients.

If you are running a large, data driven website or e-commerce business, then you will probably want to go with a dedicated server, which will give you a much more powerful hosting solution. You’ll also be able to have the dedicated server set up to your own requirements if you need a specific amount of RAM or CPU.

Things to be aware of

When it comes to shared web hosting, which is what the majority of people will be using for their projects, there are a few things that are important to be aware of. The first is to check what the limitations are on disc space and bandwidth, which is the traffic that goes to your website.

Some shared hosting offers various packages with different rates of disc space and bandwidth, so if you know what the requirements are for your website, you can pick the package that is most suited to what you need. Other hosts have shared packages that offer unlimited disc space and bandwidth.

However, in most cases, unlimited doesn’t really mean unlimited, and there are more likely than not, a number of restrictions put in place. For example, you won’t be able to upload and host video files and allow streaming of them from a shared hosting account. Trying to do so will ultimately lead to your hosting account being suspended.

Most shared hosting accounts are offered on the basis that they will be used for basic, average traffic websites, and not websites that are generating millions of unique visitors each day. In cases where resources are being overused by a client, the hosting company will most likely place limitations on your account and lower the performance of your sites. After all, if you are using too many resources, it means other users on that server are being denied them, and this can lead to their websites being affected.

Another important thing to consider is the support that is offered by the web host. At some point, you’ll encounter some kind of problem. Whether it be your website stopped working, or you have issues with your email accounts, you’ll most likely need to contact support for help. You will want to be working with a host that offers 24/7 support. This is especially important if your web host is located on the other side of the world, and you cannot afford to wait 10 hours to hear back from someone.

Finding a good host is not difficult but it does require a little time and effort on your part. The best thing you can do is to read up as much as you can about any potential host you might use and check out the testimonials and reviews of actual clients. You’ll find a number of websites where people share their thoughts and experiences of different web hosts, and these sites are invaluable when it comes to learning more about the performance and support that a specific web host offers to their clients.

