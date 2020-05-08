Share the joy















How VPN Supports ‘Work from Home’?

The world of the internet is limitless, the more you use it, the more opportunities it will unfold. Today as the entire world is locked in confinement due to the dangerous Corona Virus, it is the internet that is being used for supporting the workforce by providing them the opportunity to work from home. Students across the globe are being taught by their schools and colleges through the medium of online classes. Thus, even while life is at a standstill, it is the Internet that is keeping people connected.

While organizations are gracefully endorsing the work from home culture, they also know that the Internet is not the perfect placeand it has its disadvantages. Fear of information theft is still a significant concern and hence most large companies urge their employees to use a secured VPN when they work from home using their private Wi-Fi network.

So, how can a VPN protect the critical information and allow executives to uplift their performance, even in the time of a pandemic?

VPN or Virtual Private Network provides robust encryption to all your online information and thus secures it from being viewed by any external sources.

In simple words, a VPN makes our internet usage secure and private. VPN comes with a host of benefits:

You can get a good and secure VPN at a very nominal price. It helps in keeping your presence on the internet anonymous. It camouflages your IP address and thus saves your identity from being used by websites or advertisers. VPN is hack proof and thus is unreadable by any third eye VPN allows you to access the otherwise unavailable sites.

Why do you need a VPN to Work from Home?

Technically while working from home, a VPN network acts as a shield, it guards your privacy, and at the same time, it allows you to browse through the content that might be otherwise inaccessible. However, make sure you select a reliable VPN service provider. NordVPN is one of the best, and you can check for NordVPN lifetime access, this will be cheap and will take care of your security completely.

How can you access files on the office network through a VPN?

VPN provides remote access to the company’s network; this means that you can access the company’s files even from home. A VPN creates a secure pathway between the employee’s work device and the company network. This data from the company network flows through this safe pathway with secure encryption. Thus, the employee views all the required data without the risk of the information being stolen or misused.

How can VPN support Work from Home?

Enhances Productivity – Working in the comfort of your home and having access to every file you require is indeed a relief. VPN makes this possible. Various IT firms provide long term Work from Home; this is because it increases the overall commitment level and performance of the employee when they work from home without any restrictions.

VPN protects your Online activity even in Public Wi-Fi. Whether you are creating presentations or developing policies, the VPN allows you to work freely, even on your home Wi-Fi or any other Wi-Fi, without the fear of being robbed. This saves the company a considerable overhead and saves the travel time and energy of the employee.

Final Word

“Digital” is the way the world is operating today. It the Internet that is shrinking the world and bringing it into our palms. However, the information on your device is equally important and thus, it is advisable to use a VPN to access your valuable data. While you work from home and stay safe, it is important to ensure the safety of your work documents as well.

