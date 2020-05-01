Share the joy















How Unroll.Me Can Make Email Work for You

If you realized you’ve signed up for lots of email newsletters they are increasingly taking up lots of space, don’t just accept your fate—here’s how to rapidly unsubscribe from the emails you no longer desire or need, in the most ordinary email clients around.

Unroll.me is a service that several people are using these days. You give it access to your email inbox, and it goes through and spots all of the email newsletters & mailing lists you’re allowed to. You can then go through and select which ones to keep and bulk unsubscribe to the rest of the involuntarily.

For people among us with email addresses over ten years old at this point, it’s an opportunity with a lot of benefits. I know I have had hundreds of mailing lists include me over the years, from downloading an eBook here or registering for a competition there.

It’s time to clear out your inbox & get rid of the junk, one swipe at a time. Immediately see a list of all your subscription emails. Unsubscribe effortlessly from whatever you don’t want. Probability is, you’re drowning in unnecessary email subscriptions.

Simply install Unroll Me app and select Gmail/Google Apps or any other provider & hit the Go button. Unroll.me check your inbox and you’ll see a list of the subscriptions it initiates.

For every mail, you can swipe to the left to unsubscribe, swipe to the right to have it be delivered directly to your inbox. The Rollup appears in your inbox each day at the time you select. One email. All your subscriptions.

It is also important to note that Unroll.me sells its users’ data to third parties with the data being anonymized before passing it to the third parties. Also, with the recent settlement, more strict guidelines have been set regarding storing personal information and sharing with third parties.

So, long story short, stop stressing over your inbox & get back to spending time on what important to you. Download Unroll.Me & get back the “you time” you’ve been missing.

Unsubscribe

By Swiping left, you can unsubscribe from the email subscriptions you don’t want. No future emails from these senders will arrive in your inbox.

Rollup

If you wish to Rollup simply Swipe up to roll up the email subscriptions, you desire into an everyday digest, the Rollup. All upcoming emails from these senders will bypass your inbox & be integrated into your daily Rollup digest.

Keep

Swipe right to keep the email you desire right in your inbox. These emails will carry on to land straight in your inbox.

The Rollup

The Rollup is a once-daily digest containing all of the subscriptions you want to keep, but don’t need right away. The subscriptions you add to your Rollup won’t be sent to your inbox directly but will be included in this once-daily Rollup, delivered at the time of your choosing: morning, afternoon, or evening.

Multiple accounts

Switch between various email accounts effortlessly in the Settings.

Unroll.Me presently supports Gmail, Yahoo! Mail, Google Apps, AOL, iCloud, & Outlook accounts.

