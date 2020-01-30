Share the joy















How to start a career working for yourself

It is true what they say – if you love what you do, you’ll never have to work a day in your life. So, is it time for you to use your passion to make a profit and start a career working for yourself? Whether you’re a whizz with words, can bake the best brownies or are blessed with steady hands to perfect nail art, it could be time to take it to the next level and have a go at starting your own business.

If you need some tips on where to start, what you might need and the challenges you could face, we can help.

Hairdresser

As an important part of the health and beauty industry, you’ll know just how crucial it is for a client to be happy with their hair when they say goodbye to their hairdresser. You are trusted to transform their look, and there is nothing more rewarding than when an individual walks out of the salon beaming from ear to ear. If this is a career you’d like to pursue on your own, there are a couple of things you’ll need to consider first.

How to start: Invest in your own equipment – a range of scissors and combs, a stock of hair products, salon-quality hairdryers and straighteners, curling irons and bleach-resistant salon towels.

What you’ll need:Insurance, knowledge of how to work out your business’ total cost, profit and revenue. You’ll also need to be able to effectively manage your time in order to maximise your profit.

Challenges you could face: Competition within the industry, building up a strong clientele base and last-minute cancellations from clients.

Nail technician

Are you currently working long hours at a nail salon on a lot less money than you’d like? If so, it could be time to make that change and branch out on your own.

How to start: Spread the word that you’re going self-employed, and ask your friends and family to share the news across their social channels too.

What you’ll need: A toolbox with all your supplies including lighting, nail cleanser, manicure bowls, files, and professional nail polish.

Challenges you could face: Similar to hairdressing, you will have to ensure that you keep up a positive reputation to attract new clients.

Content writer

If your role within a company is to create content, you could be limited to certain clients or topics. Instead of being restricted, why not go out on your own and write, snap photos, or film clips that are more suited to you?

How to start: Find your niche – what excites you? Creating content for companies that interest you will enable you to be a lot more proactive.

What you’ll need: A space to concentrate, a portfolio, a good camera, a laptop and connections with different companies,

Challenges you could face: Clients could come back to you three or four times asking for amendments on pieces of work. Come to an agreement on the number of times you’re willing to tweak the work before you start creating anything.

Of course, you’ll have to register as self-employed before you begin. Good luck!

