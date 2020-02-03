How to Set Social Media Goals: S.M.A.R.T

Share the joy















Social media goals are vital to succeed in social media marketing. With a solid plan, you can jumpstart your social media strategy.

Without a plan, though, you will not know whether or not you have achieved your goals. Regardless of your objectives, your goals must align with your marketing campaigns.

To reach your goals, you must write them down. However, when you set your goals, make sure that they are attainable.

To help you get started, you may start with a broad objective.

1.) Objective

Depending on the type of business you have, you can use social media marketing to grow your online presence or engage with local followers.

If you are a startup company, social media is a great way for you to introduce your products and generate leads.

On the other hand, if you have a huge company, social media can help in providing support to your customers. You can also use it to increase your customer loyalty.

2.) Specific Goals

After creating an objective, it is now time for you to establish specific, measurable, achievable, realistic and time-sensitive (SMART) goals.

3.) Know your Metrics

Each goal must have metrics. If your goal is to increase sales, you need to consider your followers’ count, post reach and link clicks.

For a specific goal, it could be increasing sales through your Pinterest account. To make a measurable goal, you can improve your followers by 10% with an average post reach of 1000 per post.

Then, ask yourself if it is achievable. For your realistic goal, you can target an audience that likes your post or reach an audience within a certain region.

Consider posting regularly and publish specials. Ensure that you have enticing call-to-action.

Lastly, you must set a time-sensitive goal. For instance, you can set it within two months to achieve your goal.

4.) Track Results

Monitoring your data over time will help you determine whether or not you have achieved your goals. As you track your results, you will know if the conversions are growing or not. You will know if your marketing plan is working.

If you are not getting any results, it might be time for you to review your goals and your marketing campaign. It could be that your campaign is not gaining any traffic or fans.

There are other ways to amp up your strategy. If you are not getting sales or increasing brand awareness, you might want to try running contests on your social media accounts.

Contests are great in enticing more people to come and visit your site or like your page. They can help in increasing online visibility, engagement, and followers.

But before you can start running contests, make sure that you craft them carefully. A contest can help you achieve your goals but it must be thought-out carefully. You must use the right words to help get your message across.

Do you have social media goals?

Setting social media goals can help you succeed in social media marketing. But you need specific goals to help you make them happen. To help you reach your goals sooner, you may use tools that give you a data-driven approach.

