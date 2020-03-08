How to Approach Social Media Influencers to Promote Your Brand in 2020

Share the joy















Social media influencers have amassed a huge number of followers. These influencers are making regular posts about a certain topic and generate large followings because of it.

Brands are paying these people to promote their products and services because they know how to encourage their fans to purchase their products. It is like advertising your brand on TV ads. But with social media influencer marketing, you are using those people with a wide following.

There is no doubt that these influencers can help in promoting your brand. Thus, if you wish to boost your brand’s popularity, you may wish to try this type of marketing. But you cannot just contact them through DMs.

Choose the Right Influencers

You cannot use an influencer whose interest is biking if you wish to promote your plumbing products. If you contact influencers who are not in your niche, don’t expect them to reply to your message.

Instead, you need to find influencers who can do what you ask them to do. But how will you know if they will do it if they don’t respond to your message?

You can get a hint by simply reading their posts and look at their profile. Once you have an idea of what these influencers are willing to do, then you can start writing a convincing message.

Persuade them Through DMs

Your message must be brief and casual. At the start of your message, you must introduce yourself briefly. Then, state your pitch quickly.

To boost the chances of the influencers to respond to your message, you must offer them a great deal. But you must ask them how they wish to be compensated for promoting your product.

Keep in mind that some of them want to receive money while others want to receive your free products.

Message through eMail

Apart from DMs, you may also find their email address and send your message through that method.

You can find their email add if you visit their profile and click their website. If they have a website, visit it and find their contact page.

When you do send them an email, make sure that the subject line will catch their attention. Otherwise, they will just ignore your message.

Be Patient and Considerate

The influencers you have chosen may not respond immediately. After all, they are busy with their lives they don’t have time to read their messages.

After a few days, send them another message if they receive your DM.

If they are still not responding, you may comment on their recent posts and tell them to check their DMs.

On the other hand, if they still have not responded to any of those methods, then it is probably time for you to move on and choose another influencer.

Another way to ensure that the influencer will respond to your pitch is to find someone with less than 10,000 followers. This type of influencer is micro-influencer. Approaching this influencer will boost your chances of getting an answer.

