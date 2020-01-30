Share the joy















How technology is changing the way we drive

The statistics show that as of 2018, there were 32.5 million cars on the UK’s roads. That number has increased every year since 2014 and has risen from 27.2m at the turn of the century, which represents a growth of around 20%.

So, with our roads now busier than they’ve ever been before, keeping our drivers safe is a constantly evolving challenge for authorities and manufacturers alike. Thankfully, advances in technology mean new solutions are continually being designed and developed, and the modern-day car is an altogether different beast than the first motor vehiclesto hit the roads many years ago.

Long gone are the days of starting your engine using a hand crank, and even the introduction of the compulsory seat belt law for all passengers back in 1991 feels a lifetime ago, so quickly has the world of automotive technology moved on…

Driverless cars

Arguably set to become the next major development within the automotive industry, driverless cars are not yet readily available although recent trials were carried out around the busy streets of London. It remains to be seen how driverless cars will operate in real-life situations, with many detractors pointing to the removal of the human element as a potential safety hazard, whileadvocators argue their benefits will include improvedaccessibility for those with mobility problems as well asa prevention of driver fatigue.

Driver assist functions

The modern car has a number of technological features to improve the driver experience, including the likes of parking sensors, cruise control and lane assistance. Some manufacturers are taking things a step further, however. For example, Land Rover are developing a transparent bonnet to help visibility when off-roading and alerts that sense any approaching potholes and adjust the suspension accordingly– features you can check out for yourself at a Peter Vardy Land Rover dealership.

Electric cars

With a greaterfocus on climate change and our impact upon it, manufacturers are being forced to think about ways to reduce their products’ carbon emissions, with hybrid and electric vehicles becoming increasingly popular. In October 2019, 10% of all new cars sold in the UK were electric or hybrid and, with a greater variety of these types of cars now available, that upward trend seems set to continue as peoplegrow ever more conscious about their carbon footprint and its potentially damaging effects.

