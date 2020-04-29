Share the joy















How Social Media Affects Marriage

According to Complete Case, the leading online divorce service, statistics on the number of divorce proceedings in the United States over the past few years are quite startling. A lot of researchers of social change argue that the traditional institution of the family is undergoing significant transformations. At the same time, the credibility of established family values is in serious crisis.

Leo Tolstoy, the great Russian writer and author of the popular novel, “Anna Karenina,” once said that all happy families are quite similar in their mutual happiness, while each unhappy one is individual in their problems. It may seem that family drama from pre-revolutionary Russia has very little in common with the life of modern families, because since then, the habits, traditions, and attitudes of people around the world have changed significantly and irreversibly, and the story of the destructive relationships in the Karenin family would be seen today just as an artistic fiction.

However, many life stories of modern marriages could easily become prototypes of more than one dramatic bestseller. Development of an unfavorable environment in a modern family has increased rapidly in our super-comfortable era of consumer loans, cheap flights, high-speed Internet, digital gadgets, and social networks.

All this may become a topic for long heated discussions, but for now, we will dwell on the aspect – how does social media impact the modern world’s married life?

Social media and the level of happiness

A recent study from Boston University revealed that non-social network users were 11.4% happier in their marriages than couples who frequently use social media. Additionally, heavy users were 32% more likely to contemplate leaving their spouse. The study suggests a possible correlation between the number of Facebook users in a state and the divorce rates for that area. States with a higher increase of Facebook users showed a similar increase in the number of marriage cancellations.

However, one can argue that these are just dry statistics and the research method is not completely transparent. What are the criteria for statistically assessing the level of happiness of a particular person? How honest were the participants in the experiment in the evaluation of their own psycho emotional state? Nevertheless, despite any arguments put forward to counter the results of above survey, there is no denying the fact that social media usage is on the rise and the effects of social media on married life needs to be looked at closely.

Online VS Offline: How to Avoid Mortal Kombat Scenes in Your Real Life

In less than a decade, social networks have so firmly entered the life of a modern society that it has influenced a number of changes in habits, daily routines, humor, daily events, and even conversational speech. In many ways, our life has become divided into before and after the advent of Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and other social media platforms.

Social networks have involuntarily provoked the birth of a completely new model of human relationships. For some people, the online world seems to be more hassle-free, vibrant, rich, and attractive than the daily routine of marriage. In some cases, the craze for social networks has turned into a kind of addiction, akin to one that arises not from drugs or alcohol, but from gambling, for example.

The concept of most social networks is such that they are tailored to the individual interests of each user. Thus, the circle of interests for a given individual can be very different from the circle of interest of his/her partner. Therefore, to avoid overly social media influence on your married life, offer your partner an alternative to hanging out on Facebook or on Instagram, for example, in the form of a joint viewing of cognitive, educational, or entertaining content on YouTube. You can watch stuff together in your free time then discuss and share your impressions.

Remember that joint hobbies unite. Never let social media ruin your marriage and affect your family life! Don’t ban your loved one and don’t be banned!

