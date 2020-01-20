Share the joy















How India’s Mobile Technology is Transforming its Locals and Economy

When it comes to mobile technology, India is now known as one of key players in this industry. In 2018, the Indian Cellular Association or the ICA and the India Information Technology confirmed that the country is now the second-largest producer of the mobile handset in terms of volume.

A mind boggling 39 million smartphones are sold in India in around a span of 3 months. This is why it’s not surprising that around one-fifth of the world’s mobile subscribers are in the country. And the number is expected to grow as India currently boasts of having a mobile market greater than that of the United States.

There are many factors as to why India is big when it comes to mobile technology. One of the key factors behind enhanced mobile and internet connectivity in the country is the infrastructure improvement in the infrastructure. Also, since India has a rich diversity in terms of languages and dialects, more and more content is becoming localized and more people in the country are now using their cell phones to check news and updates.

In terms of the impact of mobile technology on the E-commerce industry, it is estimated that around 70 percent of the Indian population is now shopping online with most of the shopping done via smartphones.

When it comes to the challenges that online businesses encounter, app store content, in particular, is still trying to make its way up in the country. This may be stemming from the locals’ lack of access to formal banking systems. The use of credit and debit cards in the country can be a bit pricey, but policies are now made to lower the minimum price that could be charged for app purchases in the country. The main objective of this is to encourage more locals to purchase apps or services with their cards.

Another smartphone trend in India has been observed in the online sports betting industry. Sites such India Bookmakers are becoming popular to the cricket fans who like to place online bets. Since India is a cricket loving country, the online betting industry is huge in India with multi-million leagues such as IPL (Indian Premier League) generating a lot of interest and attention.

Aside from betting, via enhanced mobile network, it has become easier for the locals to monitor the sports that they love. They can easily stream any match on many sites nowadays. Updates are now easier to get from many sports websites. All of these are things that they can do wherever they wish to with the internet and their mobile device.

Overall, it appears that the growth of mobile technology in India is positively affecting other local industries. The gaming sector in the country is expected to be worth over 19 billion US dollars this year. This is because more quality mobile games are being created and the locals are now just more willing to spend money on games.

While there have already been improvements in terms of broadband speeds and internet access in the country, India is still using 4G LTE and the central government is aiming to provide better and faster mobile internet speeds.

