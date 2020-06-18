Share the joy















How Coronavirus is changing the education system

The education system has been affected all over the globe due to Coronavirus. The global closure of schools has influenced the educational operations and hence affecting millions of students. While UNESCO has been supporting many countries with efforts to mitigate the school closure, the best way to maintain learning in this situation is via online education. Virtual tutoring, language apps, online learning software, and video conferencing are the primary online education tools currently being used by educators all around the world!

The pandemic has affected the education sector across the world; millions of students are out of the classroom. That is the main reason they have opted for e-learning, remotely and on digital platforms. Most of the online learning helps in information retention, takes less time, and the changes will stay for a longer time. Tutors teach through video conferencing and students can participate via different apps such as Xoom and Whatsapp.

Another source of help for students are online student services. Online student support platforms such as Homeworkdoer help students with their assignments and school work in a timely and affordable manner.

Overall, COVID-19 has forced parents, students, and educators to think about how to solve problems. They have adapted innovative ways to communicate and collaborate. The biggest challenges with online education include students not having access to electronic devices such as laptops and tablets, and high speed internet. Another challenge is getting used to the online instruction methodology. Students and teachers used to traditional classroom teaching need time and training to adapt to the online classroom training dynamics.

As COVID-19 impacts recede, schools in some countries are reopening while following the necesary precautions, and many schools continue to shutdown their premises and utilize online training for now. The education system is not easy to change but the situation, it will have to change and adapt to the new norms.

Numerous online platforms are offering free access to their resources and services. Some of the platforms include BYJUS educational technology which provides online tutoring. When they announced that they were offering free live classes, they have reported over 200% in students’ enrolment. Students have to maintain online courses using the available platforms.

The online education is going through its biggest change in in the history. The biggest challenge is students struggling with internet access and technology in digital learning. Some companies are working hard to improve and enhance their capabilities for students and tutor by offering unlimited video conferencing, real-time co-editing, calendar scheduling, and auto-translation capabilities. Countries are offering better partnerships to have access to local educational broadcasts with separate channels for different age groups. There is a range of digital options offering virtual learning for children across their countries.

Integration of technology and education while posing some challenges, also yields great results. Though this integration has now become an integral part of school education, many stakeholders in the education sector are worried about the future. They are concerned that there would be poor user experience due to online training because of little or no training, little preparation, and insufficient internet bandwidth.

Given the challenges sorrounding online educatioh, it is highly imperative for educators worldwide to develop a new and dynamic education model with better benefits. In the coming months, newer and better educational models and paradigms are expected to be designed and implemented paving the way for a comprehensive education environment for the children.

