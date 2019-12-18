Share the joy















How (and Why) to Learn a New Skill

Do you ever think to yourself: life is good, but it seems to be missing something? You might have a robust social life, a fulfilling family life and a productive work life, but there’s still a part of you that feels a little… empty.

You’re not alone. The reason for that empty feeling might be that you haven’t left enough room for a skill – either a new hobby or legitimate creative venture that you can sink your teeth into. But how does one go about learning a new skill? How do you set yourself up for success?

In this article, let’s discuss both the reasons for learning a new skill, and the optimal way of going about it.

Why Learn a New Skill?

Learning new things can make you feel intellectually stimulated and creatively fulfilled. Whether it’s learning a new language, learning how to write a screenplay or even just learning how to bake a really great cake, the mental exertion you put in pays off in an inversely gratifying sense of satisfaction.

It’s also a great way of getting to spend time with yourself. Much of your life is spent either in the context of family, friends or work, but learning a new hobby is often an intensely solitary and personal experience. It can help you rediscover who you are in essence, not just who you are in relation to others.

How to Go About Effectively Learning a New Skill

Learning a skill can seem daunting at first, especially if you’ve chosen something completely out of your wheelhouse. Don’t fear, though – following a few key steps, and working to stay motivated along the way, you’ll find a clear path to your new skill goals! Here are the steps:

Research – It’s important, before you dive right into a hobby, that you start by reading a bit about it. Read and absorb as much as you can, which will provide you with a solid base of knowledge going forward. Even if it’s just learning to bake a cake, reading about the science behind cake-making, the history and different styles, can start you off the right way.

Mentorship – The best form of education, when learning a new skill, is mentorship. If you’re getting into screenwriting, for instance, and need help with something technical, like writing dialogue, or something consultative, like landing your first entertainment industry job you’ll want to turn to a professional in the industry. Mentors can provide easy-to-understand technical lessons and real-world advice far better than any textbook or YouTube tutorial.

Self-Motivation – They say that motivation toward a goal requires two key elements: a belief that you can accomplish said goal, and the desire to accomplish that goal. In plainer words, how badly do you want it and do you think you can do it? In order to successfully learn a new skill, you have to keep your eyes on the prize, and constantly remind yourself that you can do it.

Learning a new skill can be an immensely enriching experience, whether it’s for a future career or just for fun.

Share the joy













