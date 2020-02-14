Facebook is Experimenting with Hobbi: a Pinterest Clone

Share the joy















Here we go again. Facebook copies another app. This time, it is not Snapchat. Rather, it is copying Pinterest. But Facebook will call it Hobbi.

Hobii: A Pinterest Clone

It is a photo-sharing app that lets you capture and organize photos and videos about cooking, fitness, and baking, among others. The app is designed for hobbyists. It organizes photos of projects and placed them into collections. Users can monitor their progress over time.

Currently, it lacks a social sharing aspect. You can use it to create videos of your projects after they are done.

With this latest news, the shares of Pinterest fell 4% after hours. However, Pinterest’s investors do not have to worry about it. Facebook has a history of less success in cloning an app.

Facebook and NPE Team

In July 2019, Facebook launched experimental apps for consumers. These apps will be developed by its New Product Experimentation (NPE) team. The team will create apps for the web, Android and iOS. Its goal is similar to Microsoft’s Garage group.

This is not the first time that Facebook added experimental apps. It has developed some products but it abandoned them eventually. Some of them were Moments, Notify, Lifestage, Slingshot, Tbh, Hello and many others.

Having a dedicated team that can experiment and develop new services at a faster rate could be a smart idea. It lets the company try new things without having to worry about disrupting the entire brand if the experiment did not pan out.

Facebook said that it is expecting many failures with the new apps being developed. If the apps are not useful, they will be shut down.

The company released Hobbi in Ukraine, Belgium, and Spain.

Hobbi as an Editor

The new app has limited controls and editing options. It does not have the same capabilities as Instagram’s Stories editor.

Interestingly, Hobbi was launched after Google’s Area 120 introduced Tangi. It is a different app that focuses on DIY, hobbies and creativity content. Tangi is similar to TikTok.

But Hobbi might have a short life. Its life will depend on how consumers will use it. If its NPE team finds that people do not find it useful, then it will just delete it and move on to copy or create other apps.

If you are an Android user, you cannot download it yet as the app is only available for iPhone users.

Cloning is a Fair Game

Many companies in Silicon Valley are copying apps. It is a fair game. It is part of the competition. For many, it forces developers to be more creative.

Facebook is not always successful when it comes to copying. Thus, it leaves a lot of opportunities for outsiders.

Some investors are eager to invest in networks that Facebook will not look into, such as apps for certain groups. But Facebook’s copying habit may hurt its ability to attract investors.

For now, Pinterest does not have to worry about Hobbi. However, it must start adding more functionalities that can entice more users and investors.

You can download Hobbi in the US, Spain, Ukraine, Belgium, and Columbia. It is not yet available worldwide.

Share the joy













