Hackers Attack Reddit with Pro-Trump Messages 

Another hack happened and this time, hijackers attack Reddit moderators’ accounts. The attackers took over a dozen subreddits to post Trump banners. They also changed the design, headers, and graphics.

Just recently, some high-profile Twitter accounts were hijacked. The July 15 Twitter attack compromised 130 accounts. Apart from promoting a Bitcoin scam, the hijackers also downloaded the data from those hacked accounts. Two of the compromised accounts were from Joe Biden and Barack Obama. But President Trump’s account was spared.

In June, hackers also attacked Roblox. It’s one of the most visited sites in the world with over 91 million monthly users. It’s a social gaming platform popular among children and teenagers. The hackers spread pro-Trump messages to kids.

Investigation Ongoing

Reddit stated that investigation is still underway. But the company said that the attackers compromised moderator accounts. They’re working to lock those accounts to restore communities that have been affected.

Some of the moderators admitted that they didn’t use the two-factor authentication imposed by Reddit. Those who owned Reddit channels were asked to report issues they encountered.

The hack comes after a channel for the Trump supporters was banned. The company decided to outlaw it for breaking the community rules. Reports showed that many of its posts are about harassment, threats of violence, and bullying.

The Reddit hack is somehow similar to the Roblox attack that happened in June.

This hack worries social media users.

Hacking isn’t a surprising concept. In recent years, hackers managed to breach substantial data. In 2016, LinkedIn suffered an attack that leaked out email addresses. In 2016, Facebook had a major breach while its sister company, Instagram was also hacked causing some users to be locked out of their accounts.

But those hacks are the big ones that attracted a lot of press. Smaller hacks are happening every day. In fact, 44 records are compromised and stolen per second.

The majority of the US population has one social media account. With that kind of reach, it’s not surprising that hackers always find a new way to attack individuals.

Hackers Target Social Media

People are likely to click on a link posted on their friends’ social media accounts. They don’t expect that the link is already a scam. They are not wary of the warning signs. For them, they don’t see their friends’ and family members’ profiles as information goldmines. But they are.

Hijackers can utilize the contact list to reach new people. They can use them to target email phishing scams. They can also see their browsing or shopping history.

That’s why protecting your data and your online identity is vital. You must always have a unique password to secure your account. Although it can be a lot to keep track of, it’s the only way to ensure that your account is secure. If one of your accounts is hacked, the other accounts won’t be compromised.

There’s no evidence yet that the Reddit attack is politically motivated. There’s also no proof that the hackers are working with Donald Trump’s campaign team.

