Google will start blocking annoying video ads to meet the new rules specified by the Coalition for Better Ads (CBA). The Internet giant is one of the founding CBA members.

The CBA encouraged advertisers to implement ads that are acceptable for consumers and not ads that would inspire them to install ad blockers.

Ads that drive users to install ad blockers would include those annoying video ads that automatically play sound without users’ input. Furthermore, ads that take over 30% of a screen are also regarded as annoying.

Video Ads are Annoying

As mentioned, video ads that play sound without the user’s interaction can be disruptive and annoying.

Why? If you are in a public space or falling asleep, a loud video ad starts to autoplay can be stressful and intrusive. It will cause a negative experience on the user’s perception of your brand.

The majority of Internet users said that they closed out a page because of the ad. And this is what the CBA wants to change. It announced on Wednesday the standards for short-term video.

Google Chrome responded in a blog post that it will stop showing those types of ads to visitors within four months. YouTube will also comply with the new rules.

“Following the Coalition’s lead, beginning August 5, 2020, Chrome will expand its user protections and stop showing all ads on sites in any country that repeatedly show these disruptive ads. It’s important to note that YouTube.com, like other websites with video content, will be reviewed for compliance with the Standards. Similar to the previous Better Ads Standards, we’ll update our product plans across our ad platforms, including YouTube, as a result of this standard, and leverage the research as a tool to help guide product development in the future.”

Google Blocking Other Ads

The company started to block other ads on sites that did not comply with the Better Ads standards in 2018. This latest move comes as the company is facing antitrust scrutiny in the ad business.

Since 2018, ad blocking rates in Europe and North America dropped significantly in Chrome. The company said that it hopes that the number will continue to go down with the new ad standards.

What are those Annoying Video Ads that Google Want to Block?

One of them is the pre-roll ad. It is a type of ad that is longer than 31 seconds. It shows up before a video starts and there is no way for you to skip it within 5 seconds.

Another annoying video ad is mid-roll. It plays in the middle of a chosen video. It interrupts the content. Although this type of video comes in various forms, each type is considered disruptive.

Lastly, the ad that blocks the video player is also considered annoying. It shows up on top of a video or it covers over 20% of the content.

The new rules, however, do not apply to video ads that are longer than 8 minutes.

Thus, video marketers should recreate their video ads. Instead of having annoying video ads, why not show ads that offer true value to users.

