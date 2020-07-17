Google launches video-shopping platform Shoploop

Share the joy















Google has revealed a new product showcase platform to tap into the rising fame of short-form video.

In the video, the Google Shoploop app shows how you can share experiences with products through short video clips.

“The experience on Shoploop is more interactive than just scrolling through images, titles and descriptions on a traditional e-commerce site. All Shoploop videos are shorter than 90 seconds and help you discover new products in an entertaining way, whether you want to try at-home nail stickers, revive your second-day hair or get a concealer that gives full coverage,” says the online search firm.

Shoploop is like Twitter. You can scroll through a feed of posts under different categories.

“Once you find a product that interests you, you can either save the product to buy it later or click straight to the merchant’s website to complete the purchase. You can also follow your favorite Shoploop creators and share videos you like with your friends and family.”

An experimental Google team called Area 420 team created and made Shoploop available via mobile web through the shoploop.app site—for now.

No need to download an app from the store. You simply log in via any mobile web browser.

This method might increase usage, as it waives app dependence. But it might be cumbersome to mobile phone owners who want a defined app to tap on when shopping on the go.

A push for eCommerce

Shoploop is the search giant’s ramped up effort on eCommerce as the need for online shopping during the COVID-19 pandemic rises.

In April, Google made Google Shopping listings available for free. It also added new products and services listing options for search ads and Google My Business profiles. These developments promoted delivery and sale options for businesses to maximize eCommerce.

With its competition, led by Facebook, boosting their on-platform shopping options, Google still has a strong footing. It has access to a wide database of product listings and remains the online search leader. And it provides more product and pricing comparisons as well.

Google is set to keep a large share of eCommerce search activity, as it uses the data tools in search.

Still, Shopaloop faces an uphill battle to reach the engagement levels of its rivals.

“Content creators, publishers and online store owners in the beauty industry in categories such as makeup, skincare, hair and nails. Our goal is to provide them a platform where they can review and recommend products and help others shop directly from their videos,” says Google.

If you’re a content creator or a store owner in this industry, you can be an exclusive Shoploop creator through here.

Share the joy













