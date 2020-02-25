Google Translate users will soon be able to save translation history to their Google accounts

Share the joy















Something new is coming to Google Translate very soon—and I think you might like it. The service is coming up with a feature whereby you will be able to save your translation history to the My Activity portal.

Prior to this, Google Translate has not been able to sync information between multiple devices. A popup message is now alerting users to the upcoming change; but this change will only be available to those who are signed into their Google accounts.

Once the feature becomes live, you will be able to save all your translation history over time and also able to manage things from My Activity portal. According to Google, all current translation history previously cached to your device will be removed once the change becomes live. However, you have the chance to save your history manually before that time.

“Translation history will soon only be available when you are signed in and will be centrally managed within My Activity. Past history will be cleared during this upgrade, so make sure to save translations you want to remember for ease of access later,” the Google popup read.

In other news, Google is introducing stricter measures to put certain apps who are always in the habits of accessing your location in the background. The new review process will check if it is imperative for an app to access your data.

From August 2rd, all new app apps in the Google Play Store that asks for background access to your data will be required to pass the review process, while it will be the turn of older and existing apps from November 3rd, Google announced in a blog post.

Google is also giving users more control over their location—this latest move is based on feedback the company said it got from people who said they want more control over their location. The usual practice was for users to grant explicit permission to any app that wants access to their location—but that is about to change.

In Android 10, Google said users were given additional control to only grant access when the app is in user—this, according to the company, makes location access more intentional. In Android 11, however, users will now be given more control with the ability to grant a temporary “one-time” permission to sensitive data including location.

Google, however, announced that apps with store locator feature would work just fine by only accessing location when it is visible to the user. In this scenario, the app would not have a strong case to request background location under the new policy.

