Google Translate Launches Real-Time Transcription for Android — Google Transcribe

Google Translate is a free machine translation service. But it is not always accurate. Now, it is launching Transcribe for Android that offers a real-time translation of a conversation.

It lets you record spoken words per language and give you translate text in real-time. That is, without processing delay.

Google Translate and Transcribe

This feature will be introduced today. But the starting languages offered will be English, Spanish, Hindi, German, French, Thai, Portuguese, Hindi, and Russian. These are just the initial languages. Google will add more later.

With Google Transcribe, you can listen to a person speaking in, say, Thai, and Google will translate it to your selected language. Thus, when you attend lectures, for instance, and they are delivered in a foreign language, you may use this tool to help you understand the lecture.

Through this tool, you could hold your phone up to computer speakers. The Transcribe will play a recording in one language. And you will see the translated text. All of these are possible without you putting the words manually.

However, this new feature will not support uploading of audio files, for now. On the other hand, you can listen to a live source and the tool will translate the audio in real-time.

To use this feature, though, you need to have a stable Internet connection. Google is using Tensor Processing Units (TPUs). It is a type of AI chip being used in cloud servers. It can perform transcription live.

Google demonstrated this feature a few weeks ago. And it is now available to Android devices. It is useful in countries with multiple official languages.

You can also use it when you travel. Thus, when you attend an event in a foreign land, you can use this feature to transcribe the statement in real-time.

Unfortunately, it only works best when only one person is speaking at a time. Then, you must be in a quiet environment. Thus, in some cases, the app can only give you the gist of what is being said.

Regarding its accuracy, it is not always 100% accurate.

In some cases, students utilize this tool to translate their English essays into this machine and allow the tool to translate the text in Spanish. Unfortunately, teachers know when a student utilized an online translator. The reason for this is that the translation is inaccurate.

Despite the inaccuracy of the tool in some cases, you can still get the gist of the essay or the text.

Google Translate uses the frequency of word pairs for its translations. However, it cannot put a translation into proper context without the assistance of a human. In some circumstances, it can come up with errors and awkward literal translations.

You may find it amusing sometimes. However, you must never use it for business documents or when you are disseminating critical information. Else, you will be communicating incorrectly.

Even though this tool has its disadvantages, Google Translate is free to use and it is quick as well. But be careful in using it as you can be lost in translation in some cases.

