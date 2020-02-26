Google Translate has just added five new languages

Share the joy















Just yesterday we told you about how Google Translate has started showing popup messages notifying its users about an upcoming change. Well, things are beginning to take a new shape as Google is adding five new languages—the first in four years.

The five new languages added today are Kinyarwanda, Odia (Oriya), Tatar, Turkmen and Uyghur—all five are available from today. All five languages, according to Google, supports both texts and website translations. It is interesting to know that Kinyarwanda, Tatar and Uyghur specifically supports virtual keyboard input.

“These languages, spoken by more than 75 million people worldwide, are the first languages we’ve added to Google Translate in four years, and expand the capabilities of Google Translate to 108 languages,” Google said in a blog post.

Lately, Google announced an upcoming feature that will allow you to save your translation history to the My Activity portal. Prior to this, Google Translate has not been able to sync information between multiple devices. A popup message is now alerting users to the upcoming change; but this change will only be available to those who are signed into their Google accounts.

Once the feature becomes live, you will be able to save all your translation history over time and also able to manage things from My Activity portal. According to Google, all current translation history previously cached to your device will be removed once the change becomes live. However, you have the chance to save your history manually before that time.

In other Google related news, but this time one that has to do with the Play Store, the company is introducing stricter measures to put certain apps who are always in the habits of accessing your location in the background. The new review process will check if it is imperative for an app to access your data.

From August 2rd, all new app apps in the Google Play Store that asks for background access to your data will be required to pass the review process, while it will be the turn of older and existing apps from November 3rd, Google announced in a blog post.

Google is also giving users more control over their location—this latest move is based on feedback the company said it got from people who said they want more control over their location. The usual practice was for users to grant explicit permission to any app that wants access to their location—but that is about to change.

In Android 10, Google said users were given additional control to only grant access when the app is in user—this, according to the company, makes location access more intentional. In Android 11, however, users will now be given more control with the ability to grant a temporary “one-time” permission to sensitive data including location.

