Google Prompt becomes the default 2-step verification method for all eligible users

Except of course, you already have a physical security key, Google Prompt will from next month become the default 2-step verification on your device. Google’s 2-step verification has been a regular feature in many phones; but this latest arrangement is set to make the availability wider than it already is.

For the records, the feature offers an extra layer of security for your device—keeping your phone free from third-party accessibility. The change will automatically turn every Google Prompt on for every eligible smartphone on your Google Account.

“Starting on July 7, 2020, we will make phone verification prompts the primary 2-Step Verification (2SV) method for all eligible users, unless they are already using security keys as their 2SV method of choice. This means that if you sign in to your Google account and are also signed in on a smartphone, you will be asked to follow phone prompts to verify the login attempt. This will help increase account security while making it easier to sign in.”

While this change would not apply to all those who already have security key to protect their accounts, the will still be able to use other methods [such as a code received by text] by selecting a different method during the phone prompt verification steps.

A “Trying to sign in?” prompt will be sent to your mobile device after you have entered your password to sign in to your Google Account. This will be applicable to every mobile device where you are signed in. what the prompt does is to keep you informed of where your password was entered, and then ask you to confirm or block the sign-in attempt by simply tapping your mobile device. Google will stop sending you prompts on a phone if you sign out of it.

The feature is set to be generally available on July 7, but the process as usual will be gradual.

Still on safety and security especially as it concerns your phone, Files by Google is set to launch a PIN-enabled “Safe Folder” The safe folder will be pin protected, and could be the perfect thing you need to keep your photos and other sensitive files safe.

The dedicated safe folder being prepared by Google will safely hide your files and keep them from being accessed by other apps or by anyone other than you. You will be required to set a new PIN to protect the folder, which quite frankly should and must be different from your phone’s unlock PIN.

For the security of your files, there is no built-in method to recover the password if you cannot remember it. Apparently, Files by Google cannot recover the files or password, which is an indication that the safe folder feature has some form of encryption.

