Google Podcast is getting even better with “Podcast Manager”

Google has launched a new tool that will enable podcasters to have a better idea of the performance of their episodes. The new tool which is called Podcast Manager, will make available more data on listeners, potentially helping podcasters to sell ads. The new tool according to The Verge, will help podcasters on Google Podcast to understand what their audiences want to listen to, and subsequently help them to structure their shows more effectively.

Among information available through the Podcast Manager will be, metrics around how podcasters’ shows perform on the platform, such as retention data that include where listeners dropped off while listening to an episode, how long they listened, and the time spent while listening.

Podcasters will also be told what types of devices being used by listeners to access their show across desktop computers, tablets, phones, and smart speakers.

Google Podcast was launched and added to the Play Store in June 2018, and immediately began offering something different from what many of us are already used to—customizable features among others.

Unlike many other available podcasts, Google Podcast is integrated with the increasingly popular artificial intelligence. No surprise there actually, especially if you have been following the trend with Google lately. The company has been going full throttle in terms of integrating its apps with AI.

Podcasters are able to discover and listen to podcasts from several broadcasters across the world. With Google Podcast, you will be able to subscribe to any show for free and download your favorite episodes for your offline listening. The app is able to automatically synchronize all your listening across devices so you can pause on one device and resume on another with the Google Assistant.

Simplicity is one of the most important features when looking for a podcast to use, especially if you are a newbie—and Google Podcast offers that. The truth is that you won’t struggle to find your way around it because all its features are easy to get used to. You can search for play, and subscribe to podcasts with ease.

Google Podcast is one cool app to fall in love with, especially with the integration of Google Assistant. The features are exciting enough to make anyone fall in love with it—and that is not an exaggeration.

In 2018, Google added the ability to find and listen to podcast in Search. What that means is that you will no longer need to enter the term “podcast” in your search to see episodes. This new change will make it easier to discover new podcast across Search.

