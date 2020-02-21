Google Play places tighter measures to checkmate apps’ access to your location

Share the joy















Google is introducing stricter measures to put certain apps who are always in the habits of accessing your location in the background. The new review process will check if it is imperative for an app to access your data.

From August 2rd, all new app apps in the Google Play Store that asks for background access to your data will be required to pass the review process, while it will be the turn of older and existing apps from November 3rd, Google announced in a blog post.

Google is also giving users more control over their location—this latest move is based on feedback the company said it got from people who said they want more control over their location. The usual practice was for users to grant explicit permission to any app that wants access to their location—but that is about to change.

In Android 10, Google said users were given additional control to only grant access when the app is in user—this, according to the company, makes location access more intentional. In Android 11, however, users will now be given more control with the ability to grant a temporary “one-time” permission to sensitive data including location.

“As we took a closer look at background location usage, we found that many of the apps that requested background location didn’t actually need it. In fact, many of these apps could provide the same user experience by only accessing location when the app is visible to the user. We want to make it easier for users to choose when to share their location and they shouldn’t be asked for a permission that the app doesn’t need,” Google announced in a blog post.

During the review process, Google will consider the following:

Does the feature deliver clear value to the user? Would users expect the app to access their location in the background? Is the feature important to the primary purpose of the app? Can you deliver the same experience without accessing location in the background?

Two categories of apps that will have greater chances of being allowed access to your location at the background include:

Apps that sends emergency or safety alerts as part of its core functionality – and clearly communicates why access is needed to the user – would have a strong case to request background location.

Social networking apps that allow users to elect to continuously share their location with friends would also have a strong case to access location in the background.

That said, Google announced that apps with store locator feature would work just fine by only accessing location when it is visible to the user. In this scenario, the app would not have a strong case to request background location under the new policy.

Google welcomes feedback from users, and that explains why the changes would not take effect right away.

