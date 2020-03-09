Google Play adds a banner to encourage donation towards COVID-19 outbreak

Share the joy















As part of its efforts towards fighting the coronavirus also known as COVID-19 outbreak, Google Play has added a donation banner. Google’s initiative will enable the company through the Play Store help raise awareness and other supports including donations to areas hit by the virus.

Every donation through the Play Store will be sent to The Center for Disaster Philanthropy, the organization charged with the responsibility of assisting smaller local organizations in treating those affected by the outbreak.

“The Center for Disaster Philanthropy is supporting local organizations helping to contain the COVID-19 outbreak and treat those affected. You can support their efforts right here on Play.”

Donations through the Play Store, can be from as little as $5 and as high as $100. Google, per 9to5google, said that “100% of your contribution goes to the nonprofit.” While direct donations towards fighting the virus can be made via the Center for Disaster Philanthropy, the Play Store option offers you an easier option because it makes use of your already existing billing information.

On Friday, Facebook, shut down its London offices after one of its employees tested positive for the coronavirus. Subsequently, the premises were immediately closed, while its facilities were cleaned deep. The said employee came from the company’s Singapore office, and has been diagnosed with the virus.

Facebook has more than 3,000 employees across its offices in London, and is now contacting other employees who have in recent times visited its offices in the capital. The company has also informed every employee that has had contact with the person involved to self-isolate and be vigilant in watching for symptoms of the virus.

Last month, Facebook cancelled its global marketing conference due to the outbreak of the in China and in some other parts of the world. The summit was scheduled to hold this March in San Francisco.

Also last month, F8 Conference was also cancelled by the social media behemoth. The social media giant in a blog post said the cancelation was due to the outbreak of the coronavirus. “Given the growing concerns around COVID-19, we’ve made the difficult decision to cancel the in-person component of F8 2020,” Facebook said in a blog post.

Facebook said it was a tough call to make—and understandably so considering how vital the annual conference is to Facebook’s plans. The conference allows Facebook and its developers to come together every year to celebrate achievements and plan ahead.

“We need to prioritize the health and safety of our developer partners, employees and everyone who helps put F8 on. We explored other ways to keep the in-person part of F8, but it’s important to us to host an inclusive event and it didn’t feel right to have F8 without our international developers in attendance.”

