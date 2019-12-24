Google Photos will soon let you zoom in on videos

Share the joy















Google Photos is the favorite photo saving app for millions of people out there. The app has some of the best features among tons of others in similar categories. The best part of it is that Google keeps adding new features—ones that are actually very useful for a lot of people. Perhaps, the best of them all is the ability to save your memories in the cloud. It turns out that this gives you a lot of space, and you can actually keep your phone free from clutters. Now, things are about to get even better as the app is about to welcome an important feature that will allow you to zoom in on videos.

The feature was spotted by XDA Developers, and is currently being tested, but can be manually enabled. As reported by XDA Developers, you will be able to zoom in while watching videos, which makes it all the more interesting.

Obviously one could only watch videos without the ability to pinch to zoom before now, but that of course, would soon change. When launched, you will be able to zoom in on a particular section of a video and get a clearer view.

Roll out date is not clear at the moment, but is gladdens the heart to know that Google Photos is adding another useful features to an already impressive list.

A couple of weeks ago, Google Photos welcomed a lot of good features since it was launched, which ranks it among the very best in the category. A new feature, according to 9to5google is being tested. Google is testing image markup that will enable you to draw on your pictures.

The image markup feature will allow you to draw and doodle over your pictures the same way it is being done on Snapchat. From the first look at the feature, it seems you will be able to draw with a marker or brushes.

Google’s official confirmation of the arrival of the tool was posted in the support forum. In a brief post, the company said “We’re excited to announce some new editing features rolling out on the Google Photos Android app, starting today. Now you can draw, highlight, or add text on top of your photos”

A couple of months ago, Google Photos added a cool new feature that brings those nostalgic feelings—old pictures and videos will now be brought back on their anniversaries. In a format that is almost like Instagram’s Stories, “Memories” will on the day of a particular’s anniversary bring back the good old feelings.

Back in October, Jane Manchun Wong reported that Google was working on a couple of new features including an account switcher. The expected release date is not yet known, but the account switcher feature would be a welcome one.

