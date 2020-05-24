Google Messages moving closer to adding end-to-end encryption for RCS

Share the joy















There are indications that Google Messages could soon launch an end-to-end encryption for RCS. Per 9to5google, the rich communication services also known as RCS, is about to welcome the feature that will make conversation via the Google Messages more secure and private.

Adoption of RCS by carriers all over the world is still not sorted out though, carriers in the US have announced towards the end of last year that they would. An internal build of Google Messages v. 6.2 as spotted by APK Mirror has several lines of code that offer clues to possible adoption of the feature in the future. Also spotted were 12 new strings that refer to encryption as analysed by 9to5Google.

For now, it is not clear whether the sender and recipient of texts in Messages would need to be using Google Messages before the end-to-end encryption feature would become effective. The code updates, however, suggest a setting that might allow you to decide whether to grant permission to other Android apps that have access to messages to see encrypted messages as well.

For now, we still do not know when the end-to-end encryption for RCS will be available; we can only hope that this happens soon.

Google Messages, which lately hit 1 billion downloads in the Play Store, rolled out “Verified SMS” towards the end of 2019. The Verified SMS feature only works when an SMS seems to be coming from a verified business. Google will use authenticity code to verify each SMS you receive to alert you of any spoofing attempt or misleading content. The essence of this is to save you from clicking on links that are dangerous. It will also guard you against giving away sensitive information to sites that look suspicious.

Google verification uses a unique hash created based on your registered phone number, the business, and the content of the message. Every unique hash is created on your device, then sent to Google, which compares it against the one received in parallel from the verified business.

Messages has really come a long way since launch—the app has become the most viable alternative or shall I say the preferred text message app for most users. In the last few years, a couple of cool features including dark mode, image markup tool, and the web version.

In 2018 Google rolled out spam protection on Messages. When you turn on the feature from your Settings, certain information about the messages you receive is sent to Google [information such as your phone number and the actual content of the message itself is not included]. Google then examines the received information to determine if it bears any relationship with spam messages in order to detect them.

