Google Messages is about to welcome a top search bar, which could bring it at per with other Google apps like Gmail. It is a new design sort of—and one that could sway things a bit from the trend in terms of the kind of updates the app has been releasing lately. Lately, it has been RCS all the way—but a little deviation from that front is a welcome one at that.

The latest change seems to be rolling out to some beta tester users of Messages as a server-side test. Unlike the current stable version of the app that has a plain white title bar with a discrete search button on the right side, the new design title bar works as a search button.

Some beta testers on Messages 6.2 beta, which started rolling out in the Play Store a couple of days ago per Android Police, have reportedly spotted it on their phones. You can sign up to the Google beta program to be a part of the current test. That said, signing up to the beta program does not guarantee that you will immediately spot the new feature—this could take some time though.

In other related news, Google is testing smart suggestions for stickers in Google Messages. The feature, which might soon be available, has been in the pipeline since 2019. Some users, according to Android Police, have been seeing the setting for “Suggested Stickers” appear on their version of Google Messages.

Similar feature is also being tested in Google’s keyboard app Gboard on Android. Though, stickers are not new to Gboard, Google, is however, highlighting packs when you go to add a new one. The new sticker packs show a preview along with “pass” and “add” buttons. There is no clue to show if this is a wider roll out, but what we do know as of this minute is that the feature only shows one pack at a time.

There are indications that Google Messages could soon launch an end-to-end encryption for RCS. The rich communication services also known as RCS, is about to welcome the feature that will make conversation via the Google Messages more secure and private.

Adoption of RCS by carriers all over the world is still not sorted out though, carriers in the US have announced towards the end of last year that they would. An internal build of Google Messages v. 6.2 as spotted by APK Mirror has several lines of code that offer clues to possible adoption of the feature in the future. Also spotted were 12 new strings that refer to encryption as analyzed by 9to5google.

