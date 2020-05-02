Google Messages hits 1 billion downloads in the Play Store

Share the joy















Google Messages has clocked 1 billion downloads in the Play Store—and this was achieved in a most remarkable fashion. Virtually every Google app that has hit that record did that preinstalled in most Android phones. Messages, however, was able to achieve that feat without coming as a preinstalled app in virtually every Android phone; except of course in Pixel and Android One.

Messages has really come a long way since launch—the app has become the most viable alternative or shall I say the preferred text message app for most users. In the last few years, a couple of cool features including dark mode, image markup tool, web version, and the recently added RCS supports in many regions.

In 2018 [One of Messages’ most productive years in terms of added features], Google rolled out spam protection on Messages. When you turn on the feature from your Settings, certain information about the messages you receive is sent to Google [information such as your phone number and the actual content of the message itself is not included]. Google then examines the received information to determine if it bears any relationship with spam messages in order to detect them.

You may choose not to grant access to the aforementioned information—it is your call; especially if you doubt Google’s sincerity about how your private data will be used.

Messages users are also be able to search for pictures sent months ago with so much ease through the help of a search feature that was launched also in 2018. Finding that address a friend sent you a month or a while ago will no longer be difficult. You can do all these and even more by simply searching by contact or type of content.

Simply tap on the search icon from where you will be able to select a specific contact to view your messaging history with them. The messaging history could include one-to-one and group conversations, all the photos shared, videos, addresses or even links among others.

Google had introduced the web version of Android Messages to the delight of millions of users across the world also in 2018. The roll out further made the app more popular and attractive to users, especially when you consider the fact that you can now send and receive text messages from your desktop.

The functionality is integrated into the Android official SMS/RCS client. Considering the amount of people using Google’s operating system, Android Messages on the web could very well be Google’s way of giving Apple’s iMessage a run for the money.

To get started, simply scan the QR codes on your desktop to connect. The process is pretty similar to that of Allo, and only takes a couple of minutes to complete.

