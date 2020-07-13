Google Meet tab has been added to Gmail mobile app [Rolling out]

Share the joy















The Gmail mobile app has welcomed a new tab that will allow you to host and join a meeting. Recall that a similar feature that allows you to host and join a meeting on the web version of the email service was launched a couple of weeks ago; but now the mobile version is being rolled out already, and some users have already started seeing it on their phones.

The Google Meet button within the Gmail mobile app will allow you to host and schedule a meeting. The new Meet tab will allow you to see upcoming meetings scheduled in Google Calendar, and easily join them with a single tap.

To get started, simply tap on “New meeting” in the Meet tab, and you will get a meeting link to share, or schedule a meeting in Calendar. If you tap on “Join with a code,” you can join meetings shared with you by entering a meeting code.

We've added the #GoogleMeet tab into Gmail's mobile app for users to quickly start a meeting with friends, colleagues and more 👷🏾‍♀️👨🏼‍💻👩🏿‍🎨👨🏻‍🔬→ https://t.co/Jm1e68YVNm pic.twitter.com/OsWz5w3XYi — Gmail (@gmail) July 13, 2020

If, however, you do not want Meet to appear as a tab in the Gmail app, access the Settings from the hamburger menu in the top left corner of your inbox, tap on your account, scroll down and uncheck Meet.

Google has already integrated the Meet button within Gmail web back in May. The button is located on the left side of your Gmail right below the “More” menu where you can click to see more option. To draw your attention to the new addition, you will see the word “New” written on a blue background in front of the “Meet” feature. You can either click to start a meeting or click to join a meeting.

Gmail is the most used free email service in the world with over 5 billion installs on the Play Store. With a new dedicated Meet tab on mobile, Google is in a better position to compete with Zoom, which still remains the most used videoconferencing service around. How long Zoom will continue to be the number one remains anyone’s guess; but Google’s latest push could have a big say in all of that.

Among some of the reasons you may want to give Google Meet a try are:

Ability to share your screen to present documents, slides and more.

Easy access − just share a link and invited guests can join with one click from a desktop web browser or the Google Meet mobile app.

Follow along with real-time captions powered by Google speech-to-text technology.

Meet safely – video meetings are encrypted in transit and proactive anti-abuse measures help keep your meetings safe.

Host unlimited high-definition video meetings

