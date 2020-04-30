Google Meet is now free and available to everyone

Share the joy















The sudden surge in Zoom’s user base is creating a lot of panic in the video chat world. Usually, big players such as Google, Facebook, Microsoft have so much grip on the market—that appears to be changing—but for how long.? In a bid to fight off competition from Zoom video conferencing app, Google has made its Meet app free for everyone interested in using it.

The service usually was restricted to users with enterprise and education customers via G Suite. Going forward, anyone with just a Google account will be able to create free meetings of up to 100 people that can last for as long as they want. However, The Verge reports that length of meetings will be restricted to just 60 minutes after September 30th.

Unlike Zoom though that requires users to click on a link to join a meeting, the new Google Meet requirement for joining is a Google account. What that means is that you will need to log in to your account to join a meeting. The benefit of this is that it does not allow just anyone to gatecrash a meeting. Google will also introduce other safety measures including automatically entering people not explicitly added to a meeting via its calendar into a green room when they try to join a meeting. What that means is that those in the green room will not be able to join others in the meeting until the host has given his approval. The free version of Meet will not offer landline dial-in numbers for meetings.

Google will only hope that it still has a chance to compete with Zoom—and the fact that it has the pedigree when it comes to things like this should give it some hope.

Facebook has launched a new suite of new products, which further broaden its presence in the video chat world. The social media giant has introduced Messenger Rooms; a new tool that can be used for initiating virtual hangouts with up to 50 people.

Facebook says Messenger Rooms will become available globally in the next couple of weeks. The video chat tool will accommodate up to 50 participants who can all jointly make calls. For the room creator, it will be up to him to open or lock it to prevent uninvited guests from taking part. For now, you will only be able to start room from Messenger and Facebook, while rooms will become available to Instagram Direct. WhatsApp, and Portal much later.

You will be able to play with Facebook’s AR filters or swap out your real-life background for a virtual one while in a room. Facebook says some backgrounds will offer 360-degree views of exotic locales.

