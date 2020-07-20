Google Maps has started showing where bike sharing stations are

Share the joy















Google Maps has just rolled out a new feature that allows you to easily locate where bike sharing stations are. With data provided by Ito World, you can now locate a bike sharing stations, which now makes everything easier. This is commendable considering how safe it is to ride a bike to your destination in this period where social distancing has very much become a part of our daily life.

Ito World provides you with information on where to find a bike sharing station, the number of bikes there, and whether or not there is an empty space waiting for you to dock your bike when you get to your destination.

Per The Verge, Google says there has been a 69 percent increase in the number of people requesting for cycling directions made through Maps; with the number spiking last month.

10 cities are have been penciled down by Google to benefit from the roll out including; Chicago; New York City; the San Francisco Bay Area; Washington, DC; London; Mexico City; Montreal; Rio De Janeiro; São Paulo; and Taipei and New Taipei City. More cities, however, will be added by Maps in the coming months.

Last year, Google added Timeline and travel reservations to Maps. The company said flights and hotel reservations will be automatically added to the “Your places” section of Maps. You will be able to see all information under the new reservations tab in a way that is similar to what was obtainable in the now retired Trips app.

Maps app will help you to organize all of the travel reservation information according to date—of course, this will be pulled directly from your Gmail account. You can also view this information even when you are not online as it would also be stored offline.

Google also added a feature that makes it easier for you to get direction to where you are going—especially if you are “exploring a city on foot.” Google is adding a feature called “Live View.” Live View allows you to use augmented reality to better see the way to walk.

Map’s Timeline was also updated and expanded to help you easily remember some great places you have been to—but of course, you have to turn on your Location History. You will also have access to those lovely places you had previously visited in a country or cities. “So the next time someone asks you for trip recommendations, you can easily export the places you loved to a list, make notes about exactly what you liked (like the great picnic spot by the Louvre), and share that list with friends and family.”

