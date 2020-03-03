Google Makes Its Hangouts Meet Premium Paid Features Free for a Limited Time 

Share the joy















Google has Hangouts Meet premium features but you can only use it with your paid account. However, the company announced that it is going to make it free for everyone to access until July 1.

Hangouts Meet Premium Features for Free

You can take advantage of the video-conferencing futures free of charge up to July 1. The company announced it to help businesses and students affected by the COVID-19.

In a blog post, the company stated that:

“As more businesses adjust their work-from-home policies and adopt reduced travel plans in response to COVID-19, we’re helping to ensure that all globally distributed teams can still reliably meet face to face, even if employees are not in the same location. Starting this week, we will begin rolling out free access to our advanced Hangouts Meet video-conferencing capabilities to all G Suite and G Suite for Education customers globally…”

Hangouts Meet is included in G Suite, Google’s productivity tools. It comes in two versions — the education-focused and enterprise version. The premium versions are made free in a limited period.

Take advantage of it as these features can offer lots of benefits to your business.

The video-conferencing features allow a maximum of 250 participates for each call. They can also do live streaming for a maximum of 100,000 viewers in one domain. You can record a meeting and save them to your Google Drive.

Zoom Started It

But Google only decided to make these premium features free after Zoom eliminated its time limits on free products for its users in China.

Zoom is a competitor of Hangouts Meet. Eric Yuan, Zoom’s CEO, grew up in China and he wanted to assist those individuals who were affected by the virus.

Working from Home

More and more workers are working from home because of fears regarding coronavirus.

Some schools closed. To keep students up to date, educators are using conferencing tools, like Hangouts Meet.

In Hong Kong, students and teachers are using these tools because their schools are being closed because of the said health concerns.

Since the spread of the coronavirus started, Zoom is seeing a spike in usage. It has brought more new active users because of coronavirus.

The premium features will be free up to July 1. By this time, most students are no longer in school because of summer.

You can access these features starting today. However, their full availability is expected within the next two weeks.

Meanwhile, Google canceled its largest conference of the year because of concerns regarding the coronavirus. It is limiting its employees to travel to some countries, like South Korea and Japan.

Google confirmed, last week, that one of its employees tested positive for the said virus.

Its Dublin employees are working remotely because of these concerns. The company is also testing how its company functions without actual face-to-face interaction.

As of this date, there are 3,131 deaths because of coronavirus and more than 90,000 cases all over the world. China reported more than 80,000 confirmed coronavirus cases while South Korea has over 5,000 cases.

