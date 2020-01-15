Google makes it easier to shop for clothes directly in Search

Share the joy















In continuation of its quest of its drive to make shopping on its platform easier and accessible to all, Google has announced some upcoming changes. The changes will allow users to browse and compare clothes from different retailers with a single Google search.

“Search has always let you find links to different products and stores, but starting today and rolling out this week, you’ll begin to see clothes, shoes and accessories from across the web in one place on Search on your mobile device, so you can easily browse lots of different stores and brands at once.”

To get started, simply search for the type of clothes you are interested in, and a new “Popular products” section that contains clothes, shoes, accessories from different retailers will appear alongside other search results. As would be expected, you will be able to fine-tune your search results by style, department, and size. After narrowing down your search result according to those parameters, links will be made available to buy the product from a retailer of your choice.

The most interesting part of this new update is that Google has taken all the hard work away from off your shoulder by bringing as many products as possible from many stores together. To further help it easier to make your choice, you also have quick access to reviews.

Google’s latest feature is made possible by indexing and organizing products from over a million online shops, and updates are made regularly. Though, Google does not charge sites to be part of the Google Search index, the search engine giant provides a guideline on the type of products allowed. To be eligible, you will have to get yourself familiar with the types of products allowed by Google.

Google said it is planning to expand the feature to more queries, categories, devices and products in the future.

Last October, Google announced an update, which perhaps, is the most significant in the last couple of years that will improve how natural results are presented. Underlining how search queries over the years have transformed and how Google has been able to improve Search to meet the heavy demands from users, the company explained why it is important to improve on understanding of natural search queries. This will be achieved by applying a neural network-based technique known as Bidirectional Encoder Representations from Transformers or BERT for short. BERT according to Google, “enables anyone to train their own state-of-the-art question answering system.”

The change was prompted by acknowledging how Search’s language understanding capabilities are still prone to failures, especially when they are complex. “In fact, that’s one of the reasons why people often use “keyword-ese,” typing strings of words that they think we’ll understand, but aren’t actually how they’d naturally ask a question.”

Share the joy













