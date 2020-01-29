Google launches a new DIY video platform called “Tangi”

Share the joy















TikTok probably has a new competitor in a field it has successfully made its big stage. On Wednesday, Google announced its own short video platform called Tangi. Unlike TikTok, Google’s new Tangi platform will basically focus on providing DIY videos for people.

For now, Tangi is only available on iOS and the web, with the Android version soon to come. While its concept is very much similar to TikTok and newly launched Byte, the major difference is in the fact that the platform will render help to people in terms of providing them with short video clips.

“We only focus on DIY and creativity content,” explains Tangi founder, Coco Mao per TechCrunch. “Our platform’s goal is to help people learn to craft, cook and create with quick one-minute videos. We designed Tangi to make it easier for users to find a lot of high-quality how-to videos,” she says.

Mao was inspired to create Tangi when she found her parents watching a lot of how-to videos on painting and photography on their phone during a visit to Shanghai.

“My mom has always had a creative side, and I was surprised to learn that she’s now an amateur oil painter thanks to these niche communities with quick how-to videos,” Mao says. “I, too, joined some of these vibrant creative communities that make videos around cooking and fashion. I noticed something magical in these videos: They could quickly get a point across — something that used to take a long time to learn with just text and images,” Mao notes.

Unlike videos on YouTube and other platforms, Tangi videos last an average of 45 seconds. This could be a bit of a challenge especially for all those looking for long step-by-step DIY videos. In other words, videos on the platform may not serve the purpose if you are looking for long recipe. The essence of making the videos short is to inspire people to try new idea in the kitchen.

Unlike TikTok and the likes, uploading videos to Tangi is not open to everyone. Creators are required to apply to be a part of the platform and get approved by Google. The reason for this is to ensure that creators’ videos are focused on creativity and DIY activities.

Videos have a heart icon that can be clicked to encourage a creator. Liked videos are saved to your “Liked” section under your profile. Already there are tons of videos on the platform that are uploaded according to categories. You can search for loads of videos, and if you like, filter them to narrow down your search.

Tangi is currently available to all users, and is free from ads. Like I said earlier, the service is currently only available on the web and on iOS.

