Google is testing voice matching to confirm purchases made via its voice assistant

Google is currently testing the ability to confirm purchases made via its voice assistant by voice matching. What this means is that voice match will now be added as one of the means by which you can secure or confirm your purchases. The new functionality, which has been confirmed by Google per Android Police, is designed to help secure purchases made on smart speakers and smart displays. Tests are however, currently only limited to in-app digital purchases through Google Play, as well as restaurant orders.

The Voice Match menu is pretty new, and not every user has spotted it yet; but some have indeed confirmed that they have seen and indeed made use of it. If however, you have not seen it yet, then you may have to wait as the feature is still being tested, but could be available to all users soon.

“Use your voice to verify it’s you when making a purchase with your Assistant” the software reads. It also warns that the feature’s security may not be perfect, noting that “someone with a similar voice or recording may be able to confirm purchases on devices you’re logged into,” a screenshot by Android Police reads.

The risk in all of this is that someone with a voice similar to yours could actually confirm purchases on your device; a fear Google also confirmed per Android Police.

Just last December, Google updated the Assistant with the ability to recommend recipes based on your dietary restrictions. A new section that will make that possible was added to settings on the assistant. “Food & Drink” section allows you to select the dietary restrictions you would like Google to take into consideration when recommending recipes with Assistant.

Sometimes in 2019, Google added an important update to the Assistant that allows you to send reminders to your friends and loved ones. The functionality will let you schedule reminders to other people. The person, however, is expected to be a part of an opt-in group of trusted fellow Assistant users.

The feature is basically designed for families, and will work via the Family Group feature. The essence of this is to enable parents to send reminders to their children and also have reminders pop up on a mobile phone or a Google Assistant-powered Smart Display.

Demonstrating how the process works, Google explained to Nick Statt how a user can create a reminder with either voice or text and set it to show up at a particular time or to pop up when the recipient is at a particular location. The good thing is that you do not have to keep repeating the process manually as you can set reminder to repeat.

