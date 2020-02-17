Google is shutting down Station; its free Wi-Fi program

Share the joy















Google is shutting down its free Wi-Fi program Station. Station is Google’s project that brought free Wi-Fi to people in countries where the internet penetration is low and sometimes unaffordable.

People across 400 railway stations in India and over 5,000 locations across the world have enjoyed the service since 2016 when it was created. The service was made available to users in India, Nigeria, Brazil, Mexico, Indonesia, Vietnam, Philippines, South Africa, and Thailand. Per TechCrunch, the search engine giant is shutting down the service around those locations this year.

Google no longer found the service sustainable despite working with local companies in each market. While confirming the news, Google told The Verge that the widespread growth and quality of 4G service in those regions also necessitated its decision. Another factor of course is that price of mobile data worldwide changed things per the market since Station was launched almost four years ago. In a nutshell, free Wi-Fi by Google has lost its appeal compared to what it was a couple of years ago.

Google’s decision, however, will not affect some of the local partners as India’s RailTel has confirmed to TechCrunch that it will continue to offer free Wi-Fi service in rail stations in those areas where it had previously done so with Google.

In 2018, Google further expanded the service to Nigeria—the most populous black nation in the world. The company launched the service in Lagos, the country’s commercial nerve center, promising to connect more than 10 million people within one year.

By that, the African country became the 5th country aside from India, Indonesia, Mexico, and Thailand. According to Google, only 35 percent of Africans can today access the web compared to 48 percent in Asia, 67 in Latin America, 85 in Europe and 95 in North America. As a matter of fact, the company added that many internet users in Africa still do not have Wi-Fi in their homes, “relying instead on the few public Wi-Fi hotspots to connect, communicate and learn.”

In 2015, Facebook rolled out Express Wi-Fi in India, and later followed that up with the roll out in Nigeria—partnering with some local network providers in the African country. In a statement it made shortly after making Express Wi-Fi commercially available in India, Facebook said its goal was to expand connectivity to regions that are basically underserved.

Customers in some of these countries where the services have been made available, all have one problem in common-finding and paying for affordable Wi-Fi service. That will no longer be the case as the new app “Express Wi-Fi” will not only help you find available connections in your local area, but will also help you when it comes to making your payment.

