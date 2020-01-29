Google is reportedly working on a unified messaging app for business

Share the joy















Google is reportedly developing a new messaging app for business that will unify all the functions of its standalone apps. This development could help the company compete more actively with its biggest rival Microsoft as well as a couple of other big names in the industry, The Information reports citing people familiar with the story.

Currently, the app which includes Hangouts Meet and Hangouts Chat is being tested internally at Google. CEO of Google’s cloud unit Thomas Kurian, reportedly tested discussed the new app at a conference that was held sometimes in the middle of this month. The discussion was said to have been held with salespeople and business partners, the two people familiar with the story told The Information.

The upcoming app will fall under the G Suite family of productivity tools, and is being designed to compete against Slack and Microsoft Teams. For the records, Google has many chat apps, which tend to confuse a lot of us. However, this latest effort from the company should help in a lot of ways.

Duo, one of Google’s popular messaging app, has added a new feature that lets you send notes and doodles to your contacts. The feature allows you to draw and send notes to your contact who may not be available to take or receive video calls.

“We’re introducing this feature as we got feedback from users that they’re looking for a more visual way to connect with their friends when one of them may be unavailable to get on a video call,” Google said. “They’d like to send a brief one-off note within Duo, whether that be ‘hey, let’s talk today!’, or ‘sending one last good night!’.”

Google has already started rolling out Notes from Monday, and is expected to have the same end-to-end encryption feature as video calls. The roll out is not a limited one, and so should be available to every user by end of the week.

A few of weeks ago, Duo welcomed a new update that enables it to make a video call on the web without the recipient’s phone number. The video calling service has already activated the new feature; though the exact date and time it was added is not known.

For now, it seems you can only initiate a call, but same cannot be said when it comes to others calling you. When you navigate to duo.google.com on a non-G Suite account [G Suite accounts are currently not allowed] that does was previously unlinked with a phone number, instead of being prompted to add that number before going ahead, you will simply be ushered to the standard site that allows you to search your Google accounts contacts and begin audio and video calls.

