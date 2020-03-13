Google is building coronavirus screening site to help speed up testing in the US

Share the joy















The US president Donald Trump has announced a national emergency as a result of the outbreak of the coronavirus. President Trump announced that his government is partnering with Google to make more testing kits available to Americans.

The president said 1,700 Google engineers are currently building a website that will facilitate easy testing for the coronavirus, which has now been described by the WHO as a pandemic.

The website being built by Google will allow people to fill out a questionnaire and learn how they can get a test for the virus. During the press conference today, high ranking government officials announced that the website will have options to learn about risk factors and symptoms of COVIT-19.

CNBC cited an internal memo written by CEO Sundar Pichai where an employee had asked whether Google would help in testing for coronavirus.

“Yesterday at TGIF, someone had a question about whether Verily could assist in the effort to test people for the COVID-19. I know we are all looking for ways to help right now, so I checked in with their team to see if they could use support from Google and our other bets for a new effort being planned,” Pichai said. “The good news is that a planning effort is underway to use the expertise in life sciences and clinical research of Verily in partnership with Google to aid in the COVID-19 testing effort in the U.S.”

The plan, according to Pichai, is to direct vulnerable patients to its Project Baseline website. For now, it is unclear if this site is same as the one mentioned during the press conference on Friday.

“As more test kits become available, the planners are looking to develop a pathway for public health and healthcare agencies to direct people to our Baseline website, where individuals who are at higher risk can be directed to testing sites based on the latest guidance from public health authorities,” Pichai said in the said memo.

In apparent effort to help curb the spread of the coronavirus, Samsung on Thursday kicked off a new Galaxy Sanitizing Service across 19 countries. This is in addition to existing preventing tips already put in place by the World Health Organization. The coronavirus as you already know, does not have a vaccine yet, but can be prevented if certain hygiene-related steps are taken that include using hand sanitizers, washing of hands, and now sanitizing your phones with UV-C light.

Through its Samsung Service Centers and Galaxy Experience Stores in 19 countries, Samsung is offering the same method of disinfecting your smartphone. As it stands, traditional cleaners such as disinfectants and other harsh chemicals can damage the device considerably.

Share the joy













