Google hit with $166 million fine by France for abuse of ad dominance

Google once again is in the eye of the storm—the Mountain View California based company has been hit with a hefty fine by France for abuse of online ad dominance. This of course, is not the first time Google is being fined for not playing by the rules, but this could very well be the biggest fine by a state.

Per the Associated Press [AP], Google is being fined for “abusing its dominant position” in the online market ad. France competition authority said Google mistreated buyers of ads based on keywords. In exact words, the agency said the method used by the tech giant’s platform Google Ads are “opaque and difficult to understand.” Google applied these methods in an “unequal and arbitrary way.”

The agency ordered the tech giant to clarify the rules for Google Ads and its procedures for freezing accounts in order to avoid “brutal and unjustified” suspensions.

Of course, it is only normal that Google would issue a response to the action taken by the French authorities. Per the AP, Google said it would appeal the fine, insisting that its ads policies are designed to protect consumers “from exploitative and abusive ads.”

Google’s problem with the French authorities began after a complaint was filed by an online consulting company Gibmedia after its ad account was suspended in 2015. Google published similar ads to run by Gibmedia during and after the long-drawn disputes, and according to the ruling, which also cites other examples of companies Google suspended with genuine reasons for doing so.

The agency does not dispute the fact that Google has the right to protect its consumers, which it described as “perfectly legitimate,” it, however, said its rules are applied incoherently. The agency said some company’s ads allowed while others that sell similar services suspended.

At the beginning of the year, the French data privacy watchdog fined Google around $57 million for breaking EU privacy law. The fine preempts further actions regulators may file against US tech giants for EU’s General Data Protection Regulation.

French data privacy regulator CNIL ruled that Google broke GDPR. They said the tech giant does not properly gain consent from users to use their data for personalized ads. But Google does allow users to opt out of personalized ads. And users must do so.

A Google spokesperson said, “People expect high standards of transparency and control from us. We’re deeply committed to meeting those expectations and the consent requirements of the GDPR. We’re studying the decision to determine our next steps.”

CNIL investigated Google last year after French advocacy group La Quadrature du Net and the Austrian group NOYB filed complaints against the company.

