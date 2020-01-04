Google Health demonstrates new capacity to detect breast cancer faster than human experts

Share the joy















Talks of breast cancer have dominated the media space in the last decade, and this will no doubt continue as we begin a new one. The good news is that medical science seems to be getting closer in terms of early detection. Per various sources, Google Health appears to have surged ahead of others in terms of helping to detect breast cancer before it gets to do any damage.

Om Wednesday, Google Health shared an artificial intelligence model trained on more than 90,000 mammogram X-rays with the capacity to achieve better results than human radiology experts when it comes to identifying false negatives.

The biggest challenge when it comes to breast cancer remains “spotting and diagnosing breast cancer,” and Google is very much aware of it. While detection today is carried out through digital mammography, reading breast cancer x-stray images remains a “difficult task, even for experts, and can often result in both positives and false negatives.”

“In turn, these inaccuracies can lead to delays in detection and treatment, unnecessary stress for patients, and a higher workload for radiologists who are already in short supply,” the company said per 9to5google. Google has now evolved a system that applies artificial intelligence—and findings of the last two years were published a couple of days ago.

“These findings show that our AI model spotted breast cancer in de-identified screening mammograms (where identifiable information has been removed) with greater accuracy, fewer false positives, and fewer false negatives than experts.”

The results of the findings which began in 2017 were on Wednesday published by Nature. Researchers “curated a large representative dataset from the UK, and a large enriched dataset from the US.”

“We show an absolute reduction of 5.7% and 1.2% (USA and UK) in false positives and 9.4% and 2.7% in false negatives. We provide evidence of the ability of the system to generalize from the UK to the USA.”

According to an independent study of six radiologists, the artificial intelligence system performed better compared to all of the human readers. “The area under the receiver operating characteristic curve (AUC-ROC) for the AI system was greater than the AUC-ROC for the average radiologist by an absolute margin of 11.5%.”

When a simulation was carried out with the AI system participating in the double-reading process used in the UK, the result showed that the artificial intelligence system maintained a better performance while also reducing the workload of the second reader by 88 percent. With this, the coast is now clear for clinical trials to improve the accuracy and efficiency of breast cancer screening.

Of course, there is still a long way to go when it comes to breast cancer detection, Google Health’s publication, however, fills us with nothing but hope.

