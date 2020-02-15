Google could start paying news publishers under a new content arrangement

Share the joy















Google is in active discussion that will see the search engine giant pay news publishers for content. The discussions, according to The Wall Street Journal, is mostly with publishers outside the US—with more of them based in France and the rest of Europe.

google“We want to help people find quality journalism—it’s important to informed democracy and helps support a sustainable news industry,” Google said in a statement per WSJ. “We care deeply about this and are talking with partners and looking at more ways to expand our ongoing work with publishers, building on programmes like our Google News Initiative.”

Paying publishers for news content is not new with Google—in 2019, the search engine giant started licensing audio news from major publishers like ABC, Cheddar, The Associated Press, Reuters, Fox News Radio, CNN, and PBS as well as a host of local radio stations to create audio that works with Google Assistant.

Last year, Google added more language support to its news app. What that means is that people on more countries and regions can now access Google News in their local languages. News articles are now being sourced from multiple languages and countries from around the world.

The feature allows you to include content in two languages together within the news app. This will enable you to benefit from the headlines and stories in each language to learn more about a culture or to catch up on latest happenings around the world. As Google puts it in a blog post, you can keep yourself up to date with new in English and Hindi at the same time for example. You will be able to connect with any of your top publishers and topics from around the world.

Google News now supports 141 countries on both iOS and Android, with 41 language options. You can, however, activate this new language options by going to the language settings in the Google News app. Google said the feature will not affect your current personalization preferences. You will still be getting your favorite news content delivered to you based on your preferences.

In 2018, Google News added a feature that keeps sports lovers up to date with latest scores from some popular sports. can get latest live scores as they happen in addition to getting the latest news on your phone via the app.

As soon as you browse any sports team’s page on the app, you will see three tabs, which used to be two. The first tab has now been updated to show a large thumbnail for the latest game played as well as score, timeline to view past games, and upcoming schedule. To view regular news on Google News, you can scroll past those items.

