Coronavirus cases in the US reached over 19,000 (as of March 22). And we can expect the number to go up in the coming days or weeks. To keep you updated of the latest genuine news about the pandemic, Google Coronavirus website is now live.

A week ago, US President Donald Trump said that Google was building a website for the said disease. It would be a screening site for the coronavirus to direct people to sites where testing is done.

But in the following days, Google denied it. It turned out that Trump was actually referring to Google’s site company, Verily. It introduced such a site. However, the reach was only for the Bay area. Furthermore, the tests were only offered to a small number of individuals.

It is a screening website for individuals who wish to undergo testing for COVID-19. It is a pilot program, though, and not a public health utility. In other words, it is not an expansive triage system that the Trump administration previously described.

Google Coronavirus Website Delayed

But Google made the call to delay the launch of its Coronavirus website. The reason for this is that it wanted to take more time to provide the features of this informational site, not a screening site.

The company wants to make sure that its site would have the most updated information on details like shelter-in-place and recent calls.

The Google Coronavirus website is not a comprehensive, national screening site. It is not what the White House has promised.

In addition to the site, Google will also offer more enhanced information cards for individuals who are searching for keywords that are related to the said virus. You will find information tabs for prevention, statistics and other relevant information in your locality.

If you wish to check it out, you may visit google.com/covid19. It offers useful resources. Google stated that the site would include state-based information, as well as search trends and prevention tips related to the said virus.

The company stated that the Google Coronavirus website is pulling its details from WHO, CDC, and other authoritative sources.

Currently, it only supports the English language. However, the company said that it will be adding support for Spanish soon.

The site also includes a global map that shows confirmed cases by country. You can also find information about the company’s relief efforts and YouTube videos.

This is not a site that Trump has promised. In that case, you will not find information on screening and testing. In other words, it is just an informational website.

But this is not a useless website. Rather, you can find notes to those who seek medical care related to COVID-19.

The main goal of this site is simply to prevent the hospitals from getting overwhelmed by individuals going to the ERs too early.

On the other hand, Microsoft helped in building CDC’s self-checker chatbot. You may use it to help you with your anxiety regarding this virus.

Although the website is not the kind of site that Trump has promised, it is still a useful site if you wish to know more about the coronavirus.

