Google Chrome welcomes a quick share button

Share the joy















Google Chrome for Android has welcomed a new quick sharing button that can be found in the toolbar. A quick share button will make the task of sharing a web page faster.

Spotted by XDA Developers, the button is still being tested, and is currently only available to Android users. You will find the new feature in Chrome Canary, which includes an experimental flag that enables it. What that means is that the feature is not enabled by default, and would need to be activated manually.

To enable it, simply type in “chrome://flags” into the URL bar, and then search for the “Share button in the Top Toolbar” flag. As soon as you have found it, enable the flag and restart your browser.

This makes it easier and faster when it comes to sharing a web page as you no longer need to click the three-dot button to access the share button. It is now easily within reach—saves you a lot of stress too.

In other Chrome news, Google is making its augmented reality technology accessible to more users in Chrome 81. This was made known by the company a couple of days ago while announcing the availability of the latest beta version of its Chrome browser.

The released Chrome 81 beta is for Android, Linux, Mac and Windows. This version adds WebXR support for browser based AR. With this update, web developers now have a straightforward way to bring augmented reality to users across all platforms without the need for native apps. This is not the first time this is being added, but previously users required native flags to make use of it.

Also added to the latest beta of Google’s powerful and popular browser is web NFC. This allows a web app to read and write to NFC tags—opening new cases to the web including providing information about museum exhibits, inventory management, providing information in a conference badge, and many more.

Chrome is the dominant browser—and updates like the NFC and WebXR are some of the reasons why it maintains its leadership position. Last September, the browser added tab management. Browsers like Safari and Microsoft Edge boast of better browser management compared to Chrome, and is one of the reasons they still control certain percentages of the market. Google started working to make tab management something everyone would love.

Google also worked on the Chrome address bar to show results faster. Users are now able to get instant answer for queries about sports events, weather, translations, and many more. Probably in the fall, Chrome will support more color customizations for themes. This will be made possible by a new tool that will let you change color of the entire browser and the new tab page. That means you will no longer need to install Chrome themes from the Chrome web store.

Share the joy













