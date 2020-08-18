Google Chrome for Android to rank fast pages higher in search

Share the joy















Changes are coming to Google Chrome for Android; and it could be one that impacts how sites are ranked in search. Changes include adding “fast page” labels to the context menus of pages considered by Google to be of high-quality.

The labels, which will be based on signals from Google’s Core Web Vitals metrics, will rank fast pages higher in search. “To help users identify great experiences as they browse, we are excited to announce that Chrome will begin to highlight high quality user experiences on the web, starting with the labelling of fast links via the link context menu on Chrome for Android. This change will be rolling out starting in Chrome 85 Beta,” Google announced via a blog post.

Using the Core Web Vitals metrics, Google will measure dimensions of web usability such as loading time, responsiveness, and the stability of content as it loads, and define thresholds for these metrics to set a bar for providing a good user experience.

Google continues to improve the efficiency of its browser, which without a doubt is very popular across the world. Back in February, Chrome for Android welcomed a quick sharing button that can be found in the toolbar. A quick share button will make the task of sharing a web page faster.

The feature can be found in Chrome Canary, which includes an experimental flag that enables it. What that means is that the feature is not enabled by default, and would need to be activated manually.

You can enable it, by simply typing in “chrome://flags” into the URL bar, and then search for the “Share button in the Top Toolbar” flag. As soon as you have found it, enable the flag and restart your browser.

This makes it easier and faster when it comes to sharing a web page as you no longer need to click the three-dot button to access the share button. It is now easily within reach—saves you a lot of stress too.

Prior to that update, Google had made its augmented reality technology accessible to more users in Chrome 81. The released Chrome 81 beta is for Android, Linux, Mac and Windows. This version adds WebXR support for browser based AR. With this update, web developers now have a straightforward way to bring augmented reality to users across all platforms without the need for native apps. This is not the first time this is being added, but previously users required native flags to make use of it.

Also added to that beta of Google’s powerful and popular browser is web NFC. This allows a web app to read and write to NFC tags—opening new cases to the web including providing information about museum exhibits, inventory management, providing information in a conference badge, and many more.

