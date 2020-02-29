Google celebrates Leap Day with colourful homepage Doodle

Share the joy















It is another leap year, which explains the reason why February has an extra day added to it. Ordinarily we would have been talking about a new month, but the Gregorian calendar adds an extra day to the month of February, and this occurs every four years. This extra day is called Leap Day, while the year is called Leap Year—and to celebrate this year’s occasion, Google has launched a colourful homepage Doodle.

The homepage Doodle has the number 29 in it, and can be seen leaping in-between the numbers 29 and 1. This metaphoric for those who know Literature as it represents the extra day between the normal end of February and the start of the month that follows—March.

If you own a Pixel phone, I am sure you would have spotted a version of the Leap Day Doodle on your phone’s homescreen. The two digits of the number 29 leaps out onto the search bar to bounce around; the same way you would see in the main Doodle.

In honor of the memory of Nurhayati Sri Hardinia Siti Nukatin popularly known by her pen name NH Dini, the famous Indonesian novelist who was born on February 29 1936; a leap year; Google has also rolled out a Doodle with her painting on it. This should serve as a special treat for Indonesian visitors as well as something they can easily identify with.

“Literature is actually nutritious food for humans’ souls and minds. It is the basic foundation of humanity, a reflection of society, reality, knowledge, and wisdom,” said Indonesian novelist NH Dini, whose life and work are celebrated in today’s Doodle, illustrated by Jakarta-guest artist Kathrin Honesta.

Google rolls out Doodle to celebrate remarkable events including a country’s independence anniversary, a legend’s birthday, special anniversary celebrations such as that of Google’s, and many others.

Last January, Google Duo added a new feature that lets you send notes and doodles to your contacts. The feature allows you to draw and send notes to your contact who may not be available to take or receive video calls.

We’re introducing this feature as we got feedback from users that they’re looking for a more visual way to connect with their friends when one of them may be unavailable to get on a video call,” Google said. “They’d like to send a brief one-off note within Duo, whether that be ‘hey, let’s talk today!’, or ‘sending one last good night!’.”

