Google Calendar is about to welcome an important update that will help you have a better understanding of your to-do list as well as daily agendas. According to XDA Developers, Google Calendar is testing Google Tasks integration.

It is one integration that has been in the making for a while, and the report suggests that we could soon be able to use it. The APK teardown, according to XDA Developers, showed strings of code highlighting the soon-to-be released feature as well as a new tack button. It also showed prompts to create repeating tasks, and tasks descriptions among a couple of other things. The report further revealed that the functionality could soon be widely available due to the fact that it can now be manually triggered in the latest release of Google Calendar.

It would interest you to know that you can now add your to-do list items without stress within the app via a newly added Task button. You can also set your tasks to repeat every day, every week, every month, and every year.

Any Tasks added within the Calendar app will appear same way your reminders would in the standard calendar view. The integration also allows you to add colors for every tasks as well as the ability to set different notification sounds. A notification sound will act as a native Google Calendar instead of as Task notification. When you are done with your task, all you have to do is to select “Done,” and your task will be set to complete.

As things stand, there is no need to have the Google Tasks app installed on your phone. However, you will be forced to launch a dedicated Tasks app if you open the task view either from your calendar or from a notification.

There is currently no word on when to expect a wider roll out. It is, however, great to know that Google Tasks is being baked into the Calendar app.

Lately, Google updated its Calendar in Gmail with new features that will enable you propose a new meeting time. The update also includes adding a new note to Calendar invites from Gmail.

When you open a Google Calendar invite in Gmail, you will see a new “More Options” dropdown menu that has been added by Google. the new More Options feature allows you to propose a new time for the meeting or add a note to your RSVP. Selecting either option opens the respective event section in calendar.google.com, where you will then be able to directly make those updates.

The feature is currently only available for Gmail on the web with no word on when it will become available on mobile.

