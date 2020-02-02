Google app starts sending daily stock notifications

Share the joy















Google app has begun sending daily overview of stocks you follow. This is a good update considering the fact that it helps you to stay up to date with your investment on daily bases—allowing you to plan ahead.

Stock watchlist actually, has been a part of the Google app for a while no; so it is pretty difficult to know if this was added recently or not. What we do know for sure, however, is that the visual makeup has indeed changed. Previously, what you get is a huge card per stock; but all that has now changed—and it looks really better than it used to be. With the latest design, what you now have is a neatly organized bundled overview of the stock you follow. Interestingly, you will receive vital market movement that is available when you tap the notification.

To get started, however, you will need to select your favorite stock from the Google finance search, hit the plus button next to the results and it would be added to your portfolio.

Stock notification is still not available to everyone as at the time of writing this; so you might have to wait a little more before you start seeing the overview.

In other Google news, the company is working in conjunction with the World Health Organization WHO to make resources available for people about the coronavirus. The search engine giant in a tweet, said when people search for related info on Google, they will find the alert at the top of the results page. This will also come with direct access safety tips, info, resources, and Twitter updates from the WHO.

Google in the same tweet, announced that it had issued a $250,000 direct grant to the Chinese Red Cross. The company has also launched an internal campaign where its users will be able to send in their donations.

During the course of the week, Twitter took a new step to put a stop to disinformation about the outbreak of the coronavirus in China. The social media giant in a tweet said it wants to help users access “credible information” about public health its platform.

Twitter’s latest effort is not different from previous action taken to fight against disinformation about vaccine on its platform. The vaccine effort encourages people to “know the facts,” while equally directing vaccine-related searches to vaccine.org, a Department of Health and Human Services [HHS] site. While this may not completely eradicate the spread of fake news about the virus, it could at least help to sensitize the public.

Google had earlier announced the temporary closure of its offices in China, Hong Kong and Taiwan. Since the outbreak of the deadly virus in China, tech companies have been making frantic efforts to protect staff and also sensitize members of the public on how to avoid getting infected. Google confirmed this move to The Verge on Wednesday in a move that will affect all its offices in China.

Share the joy













