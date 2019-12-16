Google adds new Calendar features in Gmail

Share the joy















Google has updated its Calendar in Gmail with new features that will enable you propose a new meeting time. The update also includes adding a new note to Calendar invites from Gmail.

When you open a Google Calendar invite in Gmail, you will see a new “More Options” dropdown menu that has been added by Google. the new More Options feature allows you to propose a new time for the meeting or add a note to your RSVP. Selecting either option opens the respective event section in calendar.google.com, where you will then be able to directly make those updates.

The feature is currently only available for Gmail on the web at the moment with no word on when it will become available on mobile.

The world’s biggest free email service announced last week that emails can now be attached to outgoing emails. What that means in a nutshell is that you no longer have to forward an email—instead you can now attach it to another email.

To get started, choose the email that you want to send as an attachment, click the three dots on your email > “Forward as attachment” > in the “To” field, add recipients. You can also add recipients in the “Cc” and “Bcc” fields > add a subject > write your message > at the bottom click send.

Another way to do it is to right click on the message you want to forward as an attachment or drag and drop the file into the body of the message. For the recipient, the attached email comes as a .eml file. When you click on the .eml attachment, it will open in a new window.

In other news, Gmail’s dynamic email that became generally available last July, has now been extended to mobile—Android and iOS. The feature was first launched in March, but did not immediately become available apparently because some tests were still being carried out at the time. At the time, it was only available to paying G Suite customers—that soon changed as Google announced its general availability in July.

Dynamic email or accelerated mobile pages [AMP] allows you to interact with calendar invites, respond to questionnaires, and browse catalogs right from the message in your inbox instead of clicking links that open in a browser.

AMP will, however, only work if the company that sent you an email supports the format. What that means is that you won’t have the full benefit of the feature since only a handful of partners are currently enlisted. A few of the partners that have signed up to dynamic emails on Gmail include, Booking.com, Despegar, Doodle, Ecwid, Freshworks, Nexxt, OYO Rooms, Pinterest, and redBus.

