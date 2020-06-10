Google adds Duo button to your contacts

Share the joy















Google has added a Duo button to your contacts in what is obviously regarded as a move to encourage more people to use the video calling app. Duo continues to enjoy integration into different apps; and this has really helped the video-calling app to gain more users since it was launched four years ago.

With over 1 billion downloads in the Play Store, Google continues to push for more integration in order to keep the app among the very best in its category. Integrating Duo with the Google Phone app, right above the dialer button is the latest in several moves to encourage people to keep using the app.

When you tap the button, you will be taken to the Duo app immediately. Per Android Police, the feature seems to be available already across Pixel and non-Pixel devices with beta version 50.0.314411800.

Last time out, Duo added a couple of new features including the ability for people to reach you via your email address—though, you are still required to sign up with your phone number.

The feature removes the need for people to reach you through your phone number whenever they want to chat with you. Version 87 now displays a banner explaining that you are now reachable via email. However, this functionality can be disabled if you do not want to be reached via your email address. Simply go to Settings > Account to have it disabled.

Duo also added a Family mode, which can be accessed during a video call by simply tapping the three-dot button on the bottom right, then choosing Family in the pop-up banner. When switched on, Duo’s interface is quickly transformed into a kid-friendly version; this time with fewer options and less risk of drop calls.

Family mode lets you draw the screen in real time and apply what looks like Snapchat-like masks and effects on yourself. While you are in family mode, Duo will hide the buttons to mute and hang up. This will allow you to doodle and play around without the need to be bothered about accidentally dropping the call. That said, you will need to sign in to your Google Account before you will be able to use family mode on Duo.

Last March, group calls on Duo was increased from eight to 12 participants, with the company announcing back in April that it was indeed working on increasing the limit—no exact figure was given at the time though. An email spotted by Android Police, which is now being sent to users of the app, showed that Google has started promoting the feature.

